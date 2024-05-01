Winners Announced for Inaugural Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Four-Wide Challenge

Following the wildly entertaining Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals four Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB), players rose to the top of thousands of participants to win the inaugural Four-Wide Challenge. The overall scores were combined from the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals and the just completed Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals with Karen G. (Kbj) taking the top spot with 182.617 points followed by Zach L. (LetsGoDodgers), Austin T. (AT) and Julie B. (Jbona1) rounding out the top four. The top four winners will receive Four-Wide Challenge trophies as well as $50 gift certificates from Drag Race Bracket Bonanza prize sponsor Summit Racing Equipment.

“We are thrilled to recognize these four winners of the Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Four-Wide Challenge,” said Elon Werner, creator of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza. “We have seen tremendous interest and growth since the start of the 2024 season and this was the first time we have had four-wide racing in Drag Race Bracket Bonanza. There were a lot of upsets and congratulations to Karen, the overall winner, as well as all the top four finishers. I also want to thank Summit Racing Equipment for their support in making our first mini-series a huge success.”

Leaning into the unique format of the four-wide nationals Drag Race Bracket Bonanza also awarded the 8th place, 12th place, 16th place, 20th place, 24th place, 28th place, 32nd place, 36th place and 40th place finishers with one-of-a-kind certificates of accomplishment and $50 Summit Racing Equipment gift certificates.



Here is a list of the additional Four-Wide Challenge winners:

8th place Nicholas H. NHRACER427

12th place Jay J. J4y

16th place Jerrad J. Jerrad14

20th place Scott L. DaytonaCoupe

24th place Chad C. Chad

28th place Alex P. Freakin Sneaks

32nd place Richard H. Ricker

36th place Tyler E. El Jefe

40th place David B. Nitro Dave



“We wanted to give our players a special prize structure since the four-wide races are so unique,” said Werner. “We thought it would be a fun way to go if our certificate of achievement plays off the fours by highlighting winners who finished in numbers divisible by four. We are still in the middle of our The Majors mini-series with the Gatornationals and Winternationals completed but the U.S. Nationals still up for grabs.”

