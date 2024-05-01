Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Winners Announced for Inaugural Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Four-Wide Challenge

Published

Following the wildly entertaining Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals four Drag Race Bracket Bonanza (DRBB), players rose to the top of thousands of participants to win the inaugural Four-Wide Challenge. The overall scores were combined from the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals and the just completed Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals with Karen G. (Kbj) taking the top spot with 182.617 points followed by Zach L. (LetsGoDodgers), Austin T. (AT) and Julie B. (Jbona1) rounding out the top four. The top four winners will receive Four-Wide Challenge trophies as well as $50 gift certificates from Drag Race Bracket Bonanza prize sponsor Summit Racing Equipment.

“We are thrilled to recognize these four winners of the Drag Race Bracket Bonanza Four-Wide Challenge,” said Elon Werner, creator of Drag Race Bracket Bonanza. “We have seen tremendous interest and growth since the start of the 2024 season and this was the first time we have had four-wide racing in Drag Race Bracket Bonanza. There were a lot of upsets and congratulations to Karen, the overall winner, as well as all the top four finishers. I also want to thank Summit Racing Equipment for their support in making our first mini-series a huge success.”

Leaning into the unique format of the four-wide nationals Drag Race Bracket Bonanza also awarded the 8th place, 12th place, 16th place, 20th place, 24th place, 28th place, 32nd place, 36th place and 40th place finishers with one-of-a-kind certificates of accomplishment and $50 Summit Racing Equipment gift certificates.
 
Here is a list of the additional Four-Wide Challenge winners: 
8th place         Nicholas H.      NHRACER427
12th place       Jay J.                J4y
16th place       Jerrad J.           Jerrad14         
20th place       Scott L.             DaytonaCoupe
24th place       Chad C.            Chad
28th place       Alex P.              Freakin Sneaks
32nd place      Richard H.       Ricker
36th place       Tyler E.             El Jefe
40th place       David B.           Nitro Dave
 
“We wanted to give our players a special prize structure since the four-wide races are so unique,” said Werner. “We thought it would be a fun way to go if our certificate of achievement plays off the fours by highlighting winners who finished in numbers divisible by four. We are still in the middle of our The Majors mini-series with the Gatornationals and Winternationals completed but the U.S. Nationals still up for grabs.”

This story was originally published on May 1, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.