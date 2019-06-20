Wilkerson To Campaign Polar Air Compressor Ford At Summit Racing Nationals

Tim Wilkerson’s nitro-powered Ford Mustang Funny Car will feature a brand new, one-race design this weekend at the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals. His 330+ mph machine will feature the striking logo of Polar Air Compressor, a division of Eaton Compressor.

Eaton Compressor maintains engineering, service support, and manufacturing in the USA. The family-owned and operated manufacturing and distribution business is supported by patented breakthrough solutions in the air compressor industry and has a 60,000 square foot facility located in Englewood, Ohio.

“Mr. Levi [Dick Levi, of Levi, Ray & Shoup] allows us a one-race deal every year to highlight one of our great associate sponsors, and this year we’re proud to do it with Polar Air Compressors,” said Wilkerson.

On Thursday, Wilkerson’s Polar Air Compressor Ford Mustang was on display at the Eaton Compressor facility just outside of Dayton, where Matt Cain, President of Eaton Compressor, and the employees could get an up-close look before their race car hits the track at Summit Motorsports Park this weekend.

“It’s fun, and it’s a big deal for them that we get to do it here at the Summit Racing NHRA Nationals, because it’s right in their backyard,” said Wilkerson. “Hopefully, we can do something good for these guys. It’s their third year being on our car, and we think it would sure be neat to thank them for their continued support by having a really good race this weekend.”

