WES BUCK JOINS GO FAST! ENERGY AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

GO FAST!, a Colorado-based energy supplement brand, announced today that DRAG ILLUSTRATEDFounder and Editorial Director Wes Buck has been named an official brand ambassador for the company and its popular GO FAST! Energy drinks.

Buck will represent the brand, which uses premium, high-quality ingredients in its drinks to provide long-lasting energy, in a variety of different ways, including at various races throughout the 2018 drag racing season, as well as on social media and his popular weekly Facebook Live show.

“When I was first exposed to GO FAST! Energy, I knew I wanted to be part of the team in some way, so I’m humbled and honored to represent this brand,” Buck said. “Everything about the brand, the look and the feel of it, the fact it’s a high-powered energy drink but naturally sweetened, it just all made it a perfect fit.”

GO FAST! Energy drink launched in 2001, providing a healthier alternative when it comes to energy supplements and a fast-paced lifestyle. Using natural flavors and natural sweeteners, the drink, which comes in six different varieties, provides superior taste along with a clean, smooth energy boost without a crash. The GO FAST! Original and Light versions of the drink have won the Gold Medal Taste Seal Award from the American Academy of Taste, while its GO FAST! Energy Hybrids are sweetened with Stevia and honey, and contain all natural flavors.

GO FAST! Energy has also found a favorable spot in the high-speed, fast-paced world of drag racing, making their partnership with Buck an ideal way to become even more entrenched in the industry.

“Wes is just the perfect fit for our company and we’re excited to have him as part of our team,” GO FAST! Energy Managing Director Larry Brown said. “Wes is all about everything that goes fast and the name really resonates with all the folks he comes in contact with, that read the magazine, watch his show and follow him online. He’s fit, healthy, constantly on the go and actively involved in motorsports, so it all fits right in together.

“We’re trying to get a bigger reach, have our brand become more visible and I think Wes will be great for that. Our drink is a healthier alternative to other energy drinks and by far the best tasting, and we have the awards to prove that. We’re very proud of that.”

Buck launched DRAG ILLUSTRATEDin 2005 and the publication has long since established itself as an industry leader. While also maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Buck’s prominence within motorsports continues to grow, both in the multimedia and social media world, as well as a race promoter when he launched the inaugural DRAG ILLUSTRATEDWorld Series of Pro Mod in 2017.

“For me to be chosen to represent this brand in that regard is massively flattering and, again, very humbling,” Buck said. “I’ve seen the power and impact of influencer marketing firsthand with my own businesses, and I’m truly excited to have the opportunity to play that role myself. I’m excited to see what the future holds and what we can build together.”

