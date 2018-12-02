WATCH: Insane Wheelstands and Flying Cars

It’s hard to beat a good wheelstand video. Fortunately, master videographer Hans Pierre Jr. at Free Life Films assembled this incredible compilation of wheelstanding, flying race cars and motorcycles from events around the country. You’ll see no-fear Pro Street motorcycle riders, drag radial Camaros, No-Time Mustangs and more.

Of course, this compilation also includes the greatest hits from the home of the flying cars, South Georgia Motorsports Park, like “Stevie Fast” Jackson in the “Shadow” and “Big Daddy” Dewayne Mills in the “Golden Gorilla” blowing over at Duck X Productions’ legendary Lights Out events.

Comments