VP Racing Fuels Supports Real Pro Mod Association

VP Racing Fuels, Inc., today announced they have signed a multi-year sponsor agreement with the REAL PRO MOD association.

“I grew up watching racers like Pat Musi and Frank Manzo,” said Freddie Turza, VP Racing Fuels Technical Manager. “Getting to work with them at their shops and at the track is a great opportunity. I know my knowledge and experience can be helpful to them and that’s one of the many advantages VP can offer customers that our competition can’t.” In addition to technical support VP participates in the NHRA Pro Mod Contingency Award Program.

Pro Mod team owners and drivers created the RPM association to preserve and promote the future of this type of drag racing, where suspended door race cars with more than 3,000 horsepower, travel the quarter mile in under six seconds and at speeds exceeding 250 MPH.

“We’re excited that VP Racing Fuels is back with us for 2018,” offered RPM’s Danny Rowe. “They’ve been a strong supporter of Real Pro Mod since the beginning. They’ve been great to work with, always supported us, been great to all the racers and we’re really excited to have them back with RPM in 2018. From a personal standpoint, the quality is second to none.”

