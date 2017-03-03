VP Racing Fuels Continues PDRA Support

The PDRA welcomes back VP Racing Fuels as the Official Fuel of the PDRA for the fourth consecutive year. VP will continue to provide trackside fuel service and post-season awards up to $1000 in each class for the series championship. The pre-order process VP implemented last season will continue this year. This program ensures racers’ desired fuel is delivered right to the track in the quantity needed. Racers are encouraged to access the Fuel Pre-Order forms online at www.PDRA660.com/pdf/vp.pdf. VP’s Tech Support staff is also available to field tech questions at 812-878- 2025 or dragtech@vpracingfuels.com.

“We truly appreciate VP Racing Fuels’ support of the PDRA,” said Will Smith, VP’s Director of Marketing “VP’s long-term commitment to eighth-mile outlaw doorslammer racing has been instrumental to the growth of our series. I hope all racers will take advantage of the great pre-order option VP provides.”

“We’re very pleased with PDRA’s efforts to keep this form of drag racing viable,” said Chris Wall, VP’s Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s a critical segment for VP since we offer the best performing fuels on the market while still providing the best protection for these high-dollar drag racing engines that are tasked with performing on the ragged edge.”.

