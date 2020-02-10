Vortech Superchargers Named Title Sponsor for NHRA Top Sportsman, Top Dragster Through 2022

NHRA announced today that Vortech Superchargers, which specializes in superchargers systems geared toward performance enthusiasts, will sponsor the Top Dragster and Top Sportsman classes through 2022.

The Top Dragster and Top Sportsman categories are for racers with a quick elapsed time. The qualified field includes 32, 48 or 64 entries. Eliminations are run using the traditional bracket format, featuring a full three-amber Christmas tree. The breakout rules are enforced.

Vortech Superchargers is thrilled to be a part of the NHRA, and for the opportunity to showcase our products at the highest levels of drag racing competition,” said Jimmy Martz, Vortech Superchargers Sales & Marketing Director. “After winning the NHRA National Top Dragster Championship in 2019 (with Danny Nelson, pictured above), it was natural for Vortech to sponsor the Top Sportsman and Top Dragster class. Vortech Superchargers has been the most trusted brand in Supercharging for over 30 years, and we are looking forward to continuing the legacy and expanding our reach into the highest level of racing, the NHRA. Everyone knows that the NHRA is the top level of competition in drag racing, so it only makes sense that, Vortech Superchargers, be here on this stage showing what our products can do. Customers all over the country have been amazed by the power and reliability Vortech Superchargers brings to the table. We are honored to showcase all of our products to the wide range of fans associated with the NHRA.”

Drivers in the Top Sportsman and Top Dragster categories typically run in the sub-six second range at more than 200 mph.

“We are pleased to welcome Vortech Superchargers to the NHRA family,” said Brad Gerber, VP and Chief Development Officer for NHRA. “They have supported several NHRA racers throughout the years and we look forward to bringing them on board as a title sponsor for the Top Sportsman and Top Dragster series.”

Vortech Superchargers also sponsors a wide range of drivers in various categories, including the Top Dragster class.

