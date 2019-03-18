Tutterow Takes Out Stevie Fast In Epic Pro Mod Final Round At Gatornationals

It was a final round for the record books at the 50th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals between E3 Spark Plugs Pro Mod Drag Racing series racers Todd Tutterow and Steve Jackson.

Tutterow won the Wally trophy when he got the holeshot win with his 5.662-second lap at 251.86 mph over Jackson’s quicker 5.643 pass at 253.95. Jackson set the Pro Mod national speed record but came up short for the win at the race presented by Hoosier Tire and Jerry Bickel Race Cars.

“I won a lot of races a lot of places, a lot of championships everywhere but this means a lot to me,” Tutterow stated. “My mom and dad have been wanting me to do the NHRA thing for years and years and I finally got the opportunity.”

His Gatornationals win is Tutterow’s first career win in Pro Mod. En route to his win, Tutterow defeated Mike Janis, Chad Green and Marc Caruso, while Jackson took out Eric Latino, Steven Whiteley and Jeremy Ray.

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service continues at the NHRA SpringNationals in Houston, Tex. on April 12-14.

PRO MODIFIED:

1. Todd Tutterow; 2. Steve Jackson; 3. Marc Caruso; 4. Jeremy Ray; 5. Michael Biehle; 6.

Brandon Snider; 7. Chad Green; 8. Steven Whiteley; 9. Jader Krolow; 10. Mike Janis; 11. Jose Gonzalez; 12. Jason Scruggs; 13. Khalid alBalooshi; 14. Bob Rahaim; 15. Rickie Smith; 16. Eric Latino.

Pro Modified — Todd Tutterow, Chevy Camaro, 5.662, 251.86 def. Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.643, 253.95.

ROUND ONE — Steven Whiteley, Chevy Camaro, 6.177, 157.63 def. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 12.435, 89.66; Michael Biehle, Ford Mustang, 5.805, 256.60 def. Jason Scruggs, Camaro, 5.773, 247.97; Brandon Snider, Chevy Corvette, 5.717, 248.25 def. Jose Gonzalez, Camaro, 5.767, 258.62; Jeremy Ray, Corvette, 5.696, 249.21 def. Jader Krolow, Corvette, 5.755, 256.55; Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.671, 251.06 def. Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.758, 247.84; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.683, 252.90 def. Eric Latino, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Marc Caruso, Camaro, 5.707, 250.23 def. Rickie Smith, Mustang, 13.014, 59.07; Chad Green, Camaro, 5.731, 250.09 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 9.670, 93.12;

QUARTERFINALS — Caruso, 5.724, 246.35 def. Snider, 5.728, 248.43; Jackson, 6.591, 136.58 def. S. Whiteley, Broke – No Show; Tutterow, 5.684, 251.06 def. Green, Foul – Red Light; Ray, 5.693, 249.35 def. Biehle, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Tutterow, 5.665, 251.77 def. Caruso, 21.928, 32.46; Jackson, 5.653, 254.14 def. Ray, Broke;

FINAL — Tutterow, 5.662, 251.86 def. Jackson, 5.643, 253.95.

