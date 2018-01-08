“TUNE-UP TUESDAY” with Crew Chief Will Hanna Set to Debut January 9

DRAG ILLUSTRATED’s online video show library is about to increase in 2018. The magazine announced today that “Tuneup Tuesday” with noted tuner Will Hanna will debut on the DRAG ILLUSTRATED Facebook page starting Tuesday, Jan. 9.

The live question and answer show will take place at 2 p.m. EST every other Tuesday on the DRAG ILLUSTRATED Facebook page, as Hanna will deliver an abundance of tuning and drag racing insight.

A well-respected and talented name in the sport, Hanna is an accomplished tuner and driver in Top Alcohol Dragster and Funny Car, and also has extensive experience and success in the Pro Mod, Top Dragster and no prep areas.

“Tuneup Tuesday” will join DRAG ILLUSTRATED Editor-In-Chief Wes Buck’s popular “DI Live” as a regular show on the magazine’s Facebook page, with Hanna offering his own unique and behind-the-scenes perspective.

“This is going to be very cool and I’m extremely humbled DRAG ILLUSTRATED would consider me to do a show like this,” Hanna said. “With the way social media is going and the popularity of ‘DI Live,’ I thought it would be a good time for a show like this. I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of different combinations and hopefully I can help some racers out and provide some knowledge. People teaching me is how I learned and I’ll try to help people the best I can.”

Hanna is well-versed in the power of online interaction, starting InsideTopAlcohol.com more than 15 years ago. It continues to serve as a hub of Top Alcohol news, insight and forum discussion, with social media and real-time interaction serving as a gradual next step.

That’s the goal of the “Tuneup Tuesday” question-and-answer show, which will take place live from Hanna’s office just outside of Houston. The three-time NHRA division winner in Top Alcohol is ready to answer questions and offer help on any subject in the drag racing world.

“Everything from engines to converters to power management to suspension, I’ll answer the questions the best I can,” Hanna said. “If people have questions about their cars, I’m going to try to help them. The outreach of social media now, it’s pretty incredible, and it’s extremely humbling DRAG ILLUSTRATED would consider me to be a part of this.”

Hanna said he also hopes to bring some other engine builders and crew chiefs onto the show in the future, while Hanna’s presence will also extend to content in the pages of DRAG ILLUSTRATED and on its website.

“Will is a great guy and has a wealth of drag racing knowledge and experience,” Buck said. “We’re excited to work with him to produce interesting, informative and fun content that our readers will love on the pages of DRAG ILLUSTRATED, and across our digital and social media channels.

“We believe strongly in the question-and-answer format, and we’re excited to let our readers steer the conversation during Will’s twice-a-month live Q&A on the DI Facebook Page. It’s going to be a lot of fun and, hopefully, answer some questions and solve some of the problems racers face at the drag strip.”

Comments