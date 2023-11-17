TRAA & Randy Meyer Racing Partner on National Slow Down Move Over Campaign

The Towing and Recovery Association of America, Inc. (TRAA) and Randy Meyer Racing Inc. (RMR) are pleased to announce their new partnership on a national Slow Down Move Over (SDMO) campaign featuring two-time National Hot Rod Association World Champion Megan Meyer as the TRAA Ambassador to Motorsports. Despite all 50 U.S. states having a Move Over Law in place, an average of one (1) tow truck operator is killed every six (6) days on the nation’s roadways.

The fight to educate motorists on state Move Over Laws and advocate for federal provisions is personal for Megan. She tragically lost her uncle, Joe Meyer, while he was operating a tow truck in 2022. The experience was difficult for Megan, her father Randy, and the entire Meyer family.

Through her flourishing NHRA motorsports career, Megan is leveraging her public platform to share her family’s story and promote TRAA’s SDMO mission among the national racing community and its corporate partners. Megan invites you to join her in advocating for others that have experienced a similar loss and to support the efforts of TRAA. Together we can make a difference.To learn more, email Cynthia Martineau, TRAA Executive Director at [email protected].