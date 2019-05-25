Toyota Set To Continue As Official Car Of NHRA

GLENDORA, Calif. – Toyota has extended its agreement to serve as the Official Car of NHRA. As such, the distinguished automotive brand will have a season-long presence at NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events and will be featured prominently in NHRA’s television broadcasts.

“As NHRA continues to grow, it is an absolute pleasure to have Toyota extend our partnership,” said Brad Gerber, chief development officer for NHRA. “As we continue to push the limits within NHRA drag racing, we will continue to push with Toyota as our partner in new initiatives like the recent Unfinished Business competition.”

Toyota will receive trackside signage, in-venue video ad placements and bannering rights. At select events, Toyota will have an expanded presence as part of NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley, where fans experience interactive displays and activations from valued brand partners. Fans received a special treat courtesy of Toyota earlier this year when the Official Car of NHRA provided uniquely-wrapped Toyota Camrys for the NHRA Unfinished Business competition featuring NHRA Legends as part of the 50th annual AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals.

“Toyota is looking forward to extending a relationship with the NHRA that dates back to 2002,” said Laura Pierce, General Manager, Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America. “Having served as the Official Car of the NHRA since 2014, it’s provided a platform to work with our local dealers and regions, as well as being able to promote our Toyota product lineup to a very loyal NHRA fan-base across the nation.”

In addition to serving as the Official Car of the NHRA, Toyota also supports five prominent race teams including that of current Funny Car World Champion, J.R. Todd. Other Toyota drag racers include Antron Brown, Doug Kalitta, Richie Crampton and Shawn Langdon.

