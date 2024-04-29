Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Torrences Out Early at Charlotte

Published

Jason Zindroski photo

An uncharacteristic qualifying performance sent drag racing’s “King of the Quads,” four-time Top Fuel World Champion Steve Torrence, to an early exit Sunday in the 14th NHRA 4Wide Nationals at ZMax Dragway, a race he had won four times in his previous six starts.

As the No. 10 qualifier, Torrence found himself in one of the least favored lanes for a first round in which his CAPCO Contractors Toyota failed to advance despite making its best run of the weekend at 3.729 seconds, 334.07 miles per hour.

While it was a solid effort – and an improvement in both time and speed, it wasn’t quite good enough in a quad that included three other former world champions.

Torrence crossed the line .034 of a second behind quad winner Antron Brown and .004 behind Brittany Force.  Shawn Langdon finished fourth.

It was a disappointing result for the 41-year-old Torrence, who has won more quads, raced in more final quads and won more four-wide events than any other pro driver, regardless of category.

“Obviously, we’ve got some work to do to get back to where we want to be,” said the 54-time tour winner.  “But we’ve learned how to play the game.  All we’re doing here is setting up for the Countdown.  We’ll just go to Chicago and try to do a little better.”

When qualifying begins May 17 in the Gerber Collision and Glass Route 66 Nationals in Chicago, the talented Texan will trail point leader Justin Ashley by 139 points and Langdon, who occupies third place, by 33.

While the younger Torrence had a rough outing on the all-concrete track on which he had won six times in the last seven years, dad Billy celebrated his 66th birthday by taking the second CAPCO Toyota to the second quad in just his second four-across appearance at ZMax.

At the wheel of a dragster tuned by Jason McCulloch and Joe Barlam, the founder and CEO of CAPCO, the Texas-based oil and gas pipeline construction company, ran 3.755, 3.716, 3.760 and 3.732 in qualifying before stopping the timers in 3.725 seconds to advance from the first quad.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Unfortunately, that was as far as he could go insomuch as a loss of traction slowed him to 4.544 seconds in the second quad from which Clay Millican and Doug Kalitta moved on.  Racing the entire series for the first time in his pro career, he will  start the Chicago race one position and 29 points behind his son.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.