Torrence, Johnson, Kramer and M. Smith Claim Wins At Route 66 NHRA Nationals

JOLIET, Ill. – Tommy Johnson Jr. piloted his Make-A-Wish Foundation Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Funny Car to victory for his first win since the Auto Club NHRA Finals in 2017 in an explosive final round at the 22nd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway.

Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Deric Kramer (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also winners in their respective categories at the ninth of 24 events during the 2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season.

Johnson experienced an engine explosion just before crossing the finish line with a pass of 4.175-seconds at 229.86 mph. He defeated Robert Hight’s 4.438 at 202.55 to secure his 16th Funny Car win and second at Route 66 Raceway. On his way to victory he secured round wins against Paul Lee, teammate Matt Hagan and John Force.

“It felt good coming here,” said Johnson. “This is a track where we’ve had a lot of success. I think we’ve been in the finals four out of the last six years here. I’m not superstitious, but the way the weekend went, things just kept pointing to it. I felt good about it. I went up there for the final and really wasn’t even nervous.”

Hight defeated Jim Campbell, Cruz Pedregon and Jack Beckman before facing Johnson in the finals.

S. Torrence drove his Capco Contractors dragster to a fourth consecutive victory this season defeating Mike Salinas with a pass of 3.763 at 326.32 in the finals. He defeated Terry McMillen, Richie Crampton and Antron Brown en route to his 31st career win in Top Fuel and second at Route 66 Raceway.

“These are the kind of conditions that we really do well in,” said Torrence. “(Crew Chiefs) Richard (Hogan) and Bobby (Lagana) excel in track conditions that are not the best. This place is great, but it was hot; it was humid. It was a little tricky to navigate and they did an exceptional job. I’ve got a really good team, a really great group of guys. I know I say it time and time again, but they really are the reason for the success that we have.”

Top Fuel No. 1 qualifier Salinas beat Scott Palmer, TJ Zizzo and Doug Kalitta to reach the finals.

In Pro Stock, Kramer powered his American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro to his first win of the season and third of his career when his pass of 6.532 at 210.70 defeated Erica Enders as she turned on the red light in the final round. He is only the third different winner in Pro Stock so far this season.

Kramer also turned on the win light against Rodger Brogdon, Matt Hartford and Alex Laughlin before facing Enders in the finals.

“It came down to not making any mistakes,” said Kramer. “That’s been our detriment basically ever since Brainerd last year. In Indy, through the countdown and even at the start of this year, we had more little mistakes. When you make mistakes, in this class, it’s so close, that you just can’t win.”

Enders defeated Val Smeland, team owner Richard Freeman and Greg Anderson.

In Pro Stock Motorcycle, M. Smith became the third different category winner in the 2019 season with his run of 6.807 at 198.88 on his Elite Performance/DENSO Auto Parts/Stockseth EBR. He overcame Karen Stoffer’s .002 reaction time and run of 6.885 at 193.71 for his first win of the season.

“Our Red Rocket showed up,” said M. Smith. “This DENSO Spark Plugs motorcycle was on kill today. We made a little blooper second round and slowed up just a little bit, but all in all, we were the quickest bike every round today. I can’t say enough about my guys, my crew, Angie, everybody who helps us. We had a good day.”

M. Smith beat Steve Johnson (in a bye run), Angelle Sampey and his wife, Angie Smith, to secure his second consecutive win at Route 66 Raceway. Stoffer defeated Ryan Oehler, No. 1 qualifier Eddie Krawiec and Hector Arana, Jr. on the way to her first final round since 2015.

The NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series continues to the Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kan. June 7-9.

JOLIET, Ill. — Final finish order (1-16) at the 22nd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway. The race is the ninth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.

TOP FUEL:

1. Steve Torrence; 2. Mike Salinas; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Antron Brown; 5. Jordan Vandergriff; 6. Pat Dakin; 7. T.J. Zizzo; 8. Richie Crampton; 9. Austin Prock; 10. Clay Millican; 11. Shawn Reed; 12. Dom Lagana; 13. Scott Palmer; 14. Terry McMillen; 15. Leah Pritchett; 16. Brittany Force.

FUNNY CAR:

1. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 2. Robert Hight; 3. John Force; 4. Jack Beckman; 5. Ron Capps; 6. Jeff Arend; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. J.R. Todd; 10. Bob Tasca III; 11. Jim Campbell; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Bob Bode; 14. Paul Lee; 15. Shawn Langdon; 16. Tim Wilkerson.

PRO STOCK:

1. Deric Kramer; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Alex Laughlin; 5. Richard Freeman; 6. Jason Line; 7. Matt Hartford; 8. Bo Butner; 9. Jeg Coughlin; 10. Fernando Cuadra; 11. Chris McGaha; 12. Alan Prusiensky; 13. Shane Tucker; 14. Val Smeland; 15. Rodger Brogdon; 16. Kenny Delco.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

1. Matt Smith; 2. Karen Stoffer; 3. Hector Arana Jr; 4. Angie Smith; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Angelle Sampey; 7. Andie Rawlings; 8. Jianna Salinas; 9. Scotty Pollacheck; 10. Ryan Oehler; 11. Hector Arana; 12. Marc Ingwersen; 13. Kelly Clontz; 14. Andrew Hines; 15. Michael Ray; 16. Steve Johnson.

JOLIET, Ill. — Sunday’s final results from the 22nd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway. The race is the ninth of 24 in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

Top Fuel — Steve Torrence, 3.763 seconds, 326.32 mph def. Mike Salinas, 4.102 seconds, 213.74 mph.

Funny Car — Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 4.175, 229.86 def. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.438, 202.55.

Pro Stock — Deric Kramer, Chevy Camaro, 6.532, 210.70 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Stock Motorcycle — Matt Smith, EBR, 6.807, 198.88 def. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.885, 193.71.

Top Alcohol Dragster — Chris Demke, 5.265, 275.39 def. Megan Meyer, 5.594, 265.17.

Top Alcohol Funny Car — Shane Westerfield, Chevy Camaro, 5.460, 270.81 def. Doug Gordon, Camaro, 6.264, 204.54.

Competition Eliminator — Greg Kamplain, Spitzer, 6.976, 175.84 def. Van Puckett, Chevy Cavalier, 7.937, 162.35.

Super Stock — Vic Penrod, Chevy Camaro, 9.949, 121.29 def. Justin Lamb, Chevy Cobalt, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator — Randi Lyn Shipp, Pontiac Firebird, 10.707, 117.55 def. Jeff Lopez, Chevy Camaro, 9.413, 134.81.

Super Comp — Dave Dahlem, Dragster, 8.884, 177.93 def. Megan Strassweg, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Super Gas — Nathan Vrooman, Chevy Beretta, 9.898, 169.61 def. Devin Isenhower, Chevy Camaro, 9.887, 170.67.

Super Street — Rodger Sauder, Plymouth Barracuda, 10.917, 139.62 def. Wayne Christopher, Chevy Monte Carlo, 10.934, 117.83.

Top Dragster presented by RacingRVs.com — Jim Prevo, Dragster, 6.337, 210.50 def. Jeff Strickland, Dragster, 6.269, 215.44.

Top Sportsman presented by RacingRVs.com — Lester Johnson, Chevy, 6.183, 218.05 def. Brandon Baxter, Dodge Stratus, 6.597, 207.34.

JOLIET, Ill. — Final round-by-round results from the 22nd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway, the ninth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series:

TOP FUEL:

ROUND ONE — Jordan Vandergriff, 3.814, 313.88 def. Clay Millican, Foul – Red Light; Richie Crampton, 3.758, 322.73 def. Austin Prock, 3.770, 327.51; Doug Kalitta, 3.752, 326.63 def. Shawn Reed, 3.786, 324.83; Mike Salinas, 3.736, 325.69 def. Scott Palmer, 3.825, 325.30; Antron Brown, 3.736, 327.11 def. Brittany Force, 5.776, 112.30; Steve Torrence, 3.741, 329.34 def. Terry McMillen, 4.282, 194.74; Pat Dakin, 3.798, 318.47 def. Dom Lagana, 3.801, 324.12; T.J. Zizzo, 3.821, 313.22 def. Leah Pritchett, 4.736, 137.39;

QUARTERFINALS — Kalitta, 3.812, 321.04 def. Dakin, 3.946, 294.88; Torrence, 3.748, 327.59 def. Crampton, 4.627, 164.29; Salinas, 3.799, 317.12 def. Zizzo, 4.013, 256.75; Brown, 3.789, 322.96 def. Vandergriff, 3.805, 318.54;

SEMIFINALS — Salinas, 4.083, 209.17 def. Kalitta, Foul – Red Light; Torrence, 3.804, 322.42 def. Brown, 6.050, 89.27;

FINAL — Torrence, 3.763, 326.32 def. Salinas, 4.102, 213.74.

FUNNY CAR:

ROUND ONE — Jack Beckman, Dodge Charger, 3.930, 329.18 def. Blake Alexander, Ford Mustang, 4.250, 222.77; Jeff Arend, Mustang, 4.366, 259.76 def. Shawn Langdon, Toyota Camry, 5.234, 117.81; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 4.040, 262.33 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.044, 314.39; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.946, 325.85 def. Paul Lee, Charger, 4.673, 180.72; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.944, 325.53 def. Bob Bode, Mustang, 4.349, 215.51; John Force, Camaro, 3.956, 328.46 def. J.R. Todd, Camry, 3.938, 319.98; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.954, 328.46 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.014, 320.28; Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.016, 321.19 def. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, Foul – Outer Boundary;

QUARTERFINALS — Hight, 3.956, 323.35 def. Pedregon, 4.030, 298.21; Beckman, 3.962, 329.75 def. Arend, 4.028, 317.49; Force, 3.961, 325.53 def. Capps, 4.018, 298.47; Johnson Jr., 3.941, 323.81 def. Hagan, 4.071, 274.16;

SEMIFINALS — Hight, 4.105, 239.40 def. Beckman, Foul – Red Light; Johnson Jr., 3.972, 321.81 def. Force, 3.953, 322.42;

FINAL — Johnson Jr., 4.175, 229.86 def. Hight, 4.438, 202.55.

PRO STOCK:

ROUND ONE — Bo Butner, Chevy Camaro, 6.594, 211.03 def. Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, Foul – Red Light; Alex Laughlin, Camaro, 6.565, 209.26 def. Fernando Cuadra, Camaro, 6.576, 210.11; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.561, 210.44 def. Rodger Brogdon, Camaro, 11.655, 76.22; Richard Freeman, Ford Mustang, 6.571, 209.20 def. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.612, 209.23; Jason Line, Camaro, 6.548, 210.44 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 13.795, 61.92; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.566, 210.44 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.681, 207.85; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.537, 211.23 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.680, 206.45; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.558, 209.46 def. Val Smeland, Camaro, 7.558, 136.14;

QUARTERFINALS — Kramer, 6.559, 209.98 def. Hartford, 6.638, 209.56; Enders, 6.566, 209.75 def. Freeman, 6.560, 210.24; Laughlin, 6.570, 209.23 def. Line, 6.568, 210.41; Anderson, 6.541, 211.06 def. Butner, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Kramer, 6.550, 209.98 def. Laughlin, 6.582, 210.18; Enders, 6.573, 210.41 def. Anderson, 6.552, 212.39;

FINAL — Kramer, 6.532, 210.70 def. Enders, Foul – Red Light.

PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE:

ROUND ONE — Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.867, 195.14 def. Ryan Oehler, Buell, 6.939, 192.60; Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.008, 184.62 def. Hector Arana, 7.020, 193.60; Angelle Sampey, Harley-Davidson, 6.887, 191.70 def. Scotty Pollacheck, 6.928, 192.49; Angie Smith, 6.967, 194.66 def. Marc Ingwersen, Buell, 7.084, 189.95; Hector Arana Jr, 6.865, 195.19 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.182, 185.95; Andie Rawlings, Suzuki, 7.255, 179.52 def. Andrew Hines, Harley-Davidson, 7.622, 194.21; Eddie Krawiec, Harley-Davidson, 6.824, 197.74 def. Michael Ray, Buell, 7.914, 122.50; Matt Smith, 6.798, 199.76 def. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, Broke – No Show;

QUARTERFINALS — A. Smith, 6.925, 195.19 def. Rawlings, Broke; Arana Jr, 6.974, 193.57 def. Salinas, Foul – Centerline; Stoffer, 6.883, 193.93 def. Krawiec, 6.868, 195.76; M. Smith, 6.874, 198.03 def. Sampey, Foul – Red Light;

SEMIFINALS — Stoffer, 6.877, 194.10 def. Arana Jr, 6.867, 193.71; M. Smith, 6.833, 198.17 def. A. Smith, 6.956, 195.22;

FINAL — M. Smith, 6.807, 198.88 def. Stoffer, 6.885, 193.71.

JOLIET, Ill. — Point standings (top 10) following the 22nd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway, the ninth of 24 events in the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series –

Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 820; 2. Doug Kalitta, 574; 3. Mike Salinas, 573; 4. Brittany Force, 572; 5. Antron Brown, 544; 6. Clay Millican, 523; 7. Leah Pritchett, 497; 8. Richie Crampton, 410; 9. Terry McMillen, 383; 10. Austin Prock, 375.

Funny Car

1. Robert Hight, 818; 2. Tommy Johnson Jr., 650; 3. Ron Capps, 610; 4. John Force, 596; 5. J.R. Todd, 593; 6. Matt Hagan, 559; 7. Jack Beckman, 553; 8. Tim Wilkerson, 495; 9. Shawn Langdon, 435; 10. Bob Tasca III, 401.

Pro Stock

1. Bo Butner, 598; 2. Alex Laughlin, 431; 3. Erica Enders, 393; 4. Jason Line, 390; 5. Greg Anderson, 389; 6. Matt Hartford, 379; 7. Deric Kramer, 357; 8. Jeg Coughlin, 330; 9. Rodger Brogdon, 286; 10. Chris McGaha, 273.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Andrew Hines, 606; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 534; 3. Hector Arana Jr, 514; 4. Matt Smith, 444; 5. Karen Stoffer, 349; 6. Ryan Oehler, 296; 7. Angie Smith, 275; 8. Angelle Sampey, 263; 9. Hector Arana, 239; 10. Jerry Savoie, 233.

