Top Dragster, Top Sportsman Drivers to Race for $10,000 at World Series of Pro Mod

Racers in the increasingly popular Top Dragster and Top Sportsman classes will have an added incentive to race on “Thunder Mountain” at the World Series of Pro Mod this year. Race officials announced today an increased $10,000 prize for the winners of the MagnaFuel ProStar 16 and QuickStar 16 Shootouts presented by Menholt Auto Group.

The 16-car shootouts are part of the third annual DRAG ILLUSTRATED World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, Elite Motorsports, Big O Tires and benefitting One Cure, Aug. 9-10 at Bandimere Speedway near Denver.

“The MagnaFuel ProStar and QuickStar Shootouts have become a huge part of the World Series of Pro Mod,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “MagnaFuel has continually stepped up their involvement with this event, and now with the added support from Menholt Auto Group, these fast bracket racers will have the opportunity to race for a huge chunk of change.”

The ProStar 16 Shootout will feature the 16 quickest Top Dragsters, while the QuickStar 16 Shootout will be made up of the 16 best Top Sportsman entries. Competitors will get three Friday qualifying sessions to get dialed in for Saturday eliminations.

“I firmly believe Top Dragster and Top Sportsman are two of the hottest classes going right now,” Buck said. “These are the guys who are making drag racing great. They’re keeping chassis shops and engine builders busy and they’re out putting on a show at races all over the country. They’re a perfect complement to our Pro Mod show at the World Series of Pro Mod.”

Located in Colorado Springs, MagnaFuel Products Inc. has been an industry leader when it comes to high-performance fuel systems for more than 20 years. Working closely with racers, the company has continually developed premium and long-lasting products, becoming a trusted name in the Top Dragster and Top Sportsman classes in the process.

“We’re very excited to again be part of the World Series of Pro Mod,” said Robbie Ward, general manager, MagnaFuel. “We had a great response from Top Dragster and Top Sportsman racers the last two years, and it was a neat deal seeing how competitive they were at altitude. To a lot of these guys, Pro Mod is the next level for them, and it was great to see them run at a race where they are kind of the show, too. It’s going to be really exciting this year.”

With locations in Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming, Menholt Auto Group signed on as a 2019 World Series of Pro Mod event sponsor after participating in the first two races as a Pro Mod competitor with the twin-turbocharged ’68 Camaro driven by Derek Menholt. This year, the Montana native will field his Top Dragster in the ProStar 16 Shootout.

“I’m real excited to race at the World Series of Pro Mod with our Top Dragster this year,” Menholt said. “We don’t have any stores in Denver, but we really wanted to get involved with the World Series and Bandimere Speedway. We’re excited to be a part of this race and we like to be associated with this group of people, Drag Illustrated and the Bandimere family.”

Racers interested in competing in the ProStar 16 and QuickStar 16 Shootouts are encouraged to pre-enter via www.Bandimere.com.

For more information on the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, Elite Motorsports, Big O Tires and benefitting One Cure, please visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com.

