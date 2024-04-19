Tony Schumacher to be Inducted into Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Class of 2025, Joins Late Father, 2019 Inductee Don Schumacher

Tony Schumacher, the winningest Top Fuel driver in NHRA Drag Racing history, will be inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America’s (MSHFA) class of 2025, it was announced today. He is one of seven motorsports icons who will receive the prestigious honor reserved for individuals who are regarded as game-changing performers in the world of American motorsports.



Fellow inductees into the MSHFA Class of 2025 include Carl Haas, Dale Jarrett, Skip Barber, Miguel Duhamel, Ed Iskenderian, and Bill Stroppe. The esteemed group will take their place in history among some of the greatest names in motorsports at an induction ceremony scheduled to take place in Daytona, Florida in March of next year.



Schumacher’s induction into the MSHFA has significant meaning as this same distinction was bestowed on his father, Don Schumacher, in 2019. The elder Schumacher lost his battle with lung cancer in December of 2023, and his only son is proud to carry on the family legacy.



“This is such an honor. I’m rarely at a loss for words, but the thought of being inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America has me feeling a little speechless,” remarked Schumacher. “I have to thank my family and all those who have supported me throughout my career. Things like this don’t happen unless you’re surrounded by incredible people who believe in you.



“Motorsports is filled with so many great father-son stories, which is why it’s no surprise to see so many father-son duos that have been honored through various Hall of Fame inductions. My dad did so many incredible things for the sport of drag racing, and it feels really special to be recognized in this way and become the next father-son team to join this prestigious list.”



Schumacher began his illustrious career in drag racing following in his father’s footsteps as he worked his way through the NHRA’s Sportsman ranks before making the decision in the mid-1990s to pursue a career in the premier Top Fuel category. It didn’t take long for the future multi-time world champion to become one of the most revered drivers in the sport. In 1999, he captured his first of eight NHRA series titles. Since that time, Schumacher has gone on to set nearly every record in the category including most event titles (86), No. 1 qualifiers (88), and world championships.



In 2000, Schumacher began one of the longest-running sponsor partnerships in the history of American motorsports when he began racing for the U.S. Army, an alliance that lasted almost 19 years. His dedication to his role as an Army ambassador earned him the nickname, “the Sarge.”



Few drivers have reached the level of success that Schumacher has achieved, and he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Piloting the Leatherwood Distillery Top Fuel dragster for JCM Racing, the Austin, Texas resident continues to turn on win lights at events around the country in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series as he pursues his ninth NHRA Top Fuel world championship.



“I know that I’m blessed beyond measure to get to go out there and compete week after week with the best crew and fans in the sport,” said Schumacher. “Being recognized alongside such an awe-inspiring group of motorsports legends is just beyond anything I could have ever imagined.”

This story was originally published on April 19, 2024.