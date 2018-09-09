Tom Martino Celebrates Elite Top Dragster Victory at PDRA Drag Wars

Veteran drag racer Tom Martino of Martino Motorsports fought through a tough field of PDRA Lucas Oil Elite Top Dragster competitors this weekend at the 2018 PDRA Drag Wars at GALOT Motorsports Park (Dunn, NC) to bring home another victory for the City of Champions’ famed mantle in Youngstown, Ohio.

“On behalf of Martino Motorsports, we would personally like to thank the always hardworking and dedicated staff at the PDRA and GALOT Motorsports Park for providing us with another excellent racing venue and race experience; those who traveled to see us compete from all across the United States and Canada; all of our outstanding associates for providing us with the very best products / services available on the planet: Jerry Albert Racing, Mac Sherrill Race Cars, PAR Racing Engines; and all of our fans and fellow racers watching us live this weekend on Speed Video from around the globe,” Martino said.

“Scott Duggins and the entire PAR Racing Engines crew build the baddest motors on the planet,” Ryan Martino added. “Heading into this weekend’s event we only had a couple of passes on our brand-new Speedtech nitrous injected engine combination designed by PAR. We ran the number all weekend long and didn’t skip a beat, even with the tricky weather conditions and hot track temperatures dealt throughout the event”.

“In the words of Lee Sebring, ‘PDRA Rocks!’,” Tom Martino said. “I’ve been racing on the national level for 40-plus years. Whether you’re a fan or driver, PDRA is a family fun forum you need to experience. From the minute you pull into the track until the moment you leave, you are treated like royalty and feel like you’re part of the PDRA racing family. We strongly encourage our fans and fellow racers to join us on the PDRA Tour!”

The Martinos would finally like to thank the following list of long-time associates for keeping their race program on the road to success from sun up to sun down, year-after-year, 24/7/365: K&N Filters, NGK Spark Plugs, Lucas Oil Products, Mickey Thompson Performance Wheels & Tires, Salt Life, Meguiar’s, DJ Safety, Bell Racing USA, Fel-Pro Performance, TCI Automotive, Strange Engineering, CFM Performance Carburetors, Rossler Transmissions, Design Engineering, Inc., XS Power Batteries, Victory1 Performance, Mac Sherrill Race Cars, PAR Racing Engines, Pier Graphics, Haus Auto Group, Applied Racing Components (ARC), R&R Autobody, and High Octane Coffee Co.

You can track the Martinos’ progress for the remainder of their 2018 race season and beyond on Instagram, Facebook, & YouTube @MartinoMotorsports and on Twitter @MartinoRacing.

