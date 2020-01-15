Three-Time NHRA World Champion Jason Line to Retire From Pro Stock Driving Duties After 2020 Season

NHRA celebrates 50 years of Pro Stock in 2020. Turning 50 and having 50 Pro Stock wins to his name, Jason Line feels the numbers add up just right for retiring from behind the wheel of the Summit Racing Pro Stock Camaro. The three-time NHRA Pro Stock champion has dubbed this final season of driving for Ken Black Racing, “the Finish Line Tour.”

Line will channel his fierce drive to win into building and tuning Pro Stock and Sportsman-class race engines at the Ken Black Racing shop in Mooresville, North Carolina.

“It’s been a good run, and I’ve really enjoyed driving a Pro Stock car for Ken Black and Summit Racing,” Line said. “I’m not leaving Pro Stock—I’m just going to be working for wins for KB Racing from a different kind of seat.”

“We are very grateful to Jason for all of his contributions as a Summit Racing Pro Stock driver,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports and Events Manager. “He is a great driver and we’ll miss cheering for him as one of the faces of Team Summit. We’re excited to see what he’s capable of doing in the engine shop and on the dyno to move KB Racing forward.”

Drag racing and high performance have always been a part of Line’s life. His entire family races, including his parents, Lawrence and Maxine, his siblings, and their offspring. Line won the 1993 NHRA Stock Eliminator divisional and national championships behind the wheel of a 1970 Buick Gran Sport. He drives the very same car to this day in Stock Eliminator whenever he gets a chance.

Line joined KB Racing in 2003 to drive a second Pro Stock car alongside Greg Anderson, and made his driving debut at National Trail Raceway in Columbus, Ohio.

“I’m very grateful to Greg Anderson and Ken and Judy Black for giving me the opportunity to drive for so long for the best team in drag racing,” Line said. “Driving a Pro Stock car was for sure a dream of mine as a kid, and winning a Pro Stock championship was something you always hope you’ll achieve but never really imagine will happen.

“I love this class, and it has been a privilege and an honor to be part of it for so long and be able to do so well,” Line continued. “It’s the toughest class there is, and I will continue to help KB Racing and Team Summit win as many Wallys as possible.”

