The Race Reporters #1: Debating Pro Nitrous/Pro Boost, 4-Wides, 500ci and 800ci Pro Stock, Reduced NHRA Schedule

During the first-ever episode of The Race Reporters, host Wes Buck and DRAG ILLUSTRATED cohorts Nate Van Wagnen and Josh Hachat debate whether the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA) should combine their headlining Pro Nitrous and Pro Boost eliminators (3:15), the polarizing NHRA 4-wide format (19:30), the potential combination of 500ci NHRA Pro Stock and the 800-plus cubic inch engine-powered Mountain Motor Pro Stock division, and whether or not the NHRA should consider reducing their national event schedule (48:00).

