Tequila Comisario Onboard Entirety of 2024 with Camrie Caruso

Multi-time Pro Stock winner Camrie Caruso will chase her first NHRA Mission Food Drag Racing Series Pro Stock world championship with Tequila Comisario primary branding adorning her Chevrolet Camaro race car for 20 of the 21 NHRA national events and the PRO Superstar Shootout, February 8-10, 2024, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The marketing relationship between Caruso and Tequila Comisario has steadily grown over the past three seasons with 2024 marking a major expansion both on and off the track. In addition to the on-track branding Tequila Comisario and Caruso will be working with tracks and off-site promotional partners to introduce even more fans to the ultra-premium tequila. Caruso will also be making select appearances in advance of NHRA national events to promote Tequila Comisario and she will continue as a brand ambassador with CW Spirits who handle online purchases for Tequila Comisario.

“We have shown over the past two seasons that marketing with our team and the NHRA has worked for Tequila Comisario,” said Caruso, who won her first Pro Stock national event last year at the Arizona Nationals. “The Tequila Comisario team has been great to work with and we are thrilled to help them grow their brand. We will have even more cool events on and off track. Tequila Comisario is the kind of marketing partner anyone would dream of having. They have an amazing product and they aggressively market it.”



During her rookie season Caruso raced the Tequila Comisario Camaro during six NHRA national events including the Western Swing, Topeka, the U.S. Nationals and the first race of the Countdown in Reading. Last year Caruso started began racing the Tequila Comisario Tequila Camaro in Chicago and drove it to the winner’s circle at the first Pro Stock Allstar Callout event for her second win of 2023 at that event. She completed the season with Tequila Comisario coming in the Countdown for the championship over the final six national events. The successful program will continue to offer fans interested in buying Tequila Comisario the opportunity to purchase through cwspirits.com or tequilacomisario.com and use the discount code “Caruso” to receive a 5% discount on their purchase. The program has also brought more eyeballs to Tequila Comisario through the strong NHRA television package that includes FOX and FS1.



“We have been steadily expanding this program across the country and using Camrie along with the strong television ratings to grow Tequila Comisario,” said Fran Vivenzio, Vice President of Sales for Stellar Spirits and Wine. “In Dallas last year we brought some of our executives to the Stampede of Speed at Texas Motorplex and they were blown away by the experience and the opportunities we have with Camrie and her team. This is one of the biggest programs we’re running and we want to expand on the opportunity to host customers at the races in different markets.”



The primary sponsorship for the Texas Fall Nationals will be announced later. Caruso will get her first chance to show off the Tequila Comisario Chevrolet Camaro in 2024 at the inaugural PRO Superstar Shootout, February 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park and she will begin the pursuit of her first Pro Stock world championship one month later at the historic Gatornationals March 8-10, 2024.