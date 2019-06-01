Team Summit Keeps Rolling In Pro Stock To Open Route 66 NHRA Nationals

The weekend is off to a fine start for Team Summit at the Route 66 NHRA Nationals. The event, which takes place just outside of Chicago at Route 66 Raceway in Joliet, was hospitable towards Jason Line, who drove the silver Summit Racing Chevrolet Camaro to the top of the Pro Stock field for the provisional pole. His teammate, Greg Anderson, drove the red Summit Racing Camaro to the No. 2 position to lead into the weekend with a strong 1-2 punch.

With 19 cars vying for a spot in the 16-car field, the KB Racing group took nothing for granted and came to the starting line with an open mind in the first round of qualifying. Line was No. 4 and Anderson was No. 5 at the conclusion of the first round, and they had a strong inkling regarding which direction to take their program heading into the later session.

Line, who was the No. 1 qualifier two weeks ago in Richmond, blasted to the top in Chicago on a 6.582-second pass at 207.56 mph. Anderson was right there with him, clocking a 6.583, 207.50 in his equally efficient Summit Racing entry.

“The starting line here is always super, super good, and it was again today,” said Line. “We tend to underestimate it, but tonight we got after it a little bit. Down-track was a little iffy, but the starting line is just unbelievable here. We made a good run and were fortunate enough to be on the pole. My teammate is right behind me, so it’s a pretty good day for the Summit Racing Chevy Camaros.”

Line’s history at Route 66 Raceway includes three wins in six final rounds. Most notable was his 2004 victory – his first in the ultra-competitive Pro Stock category. He was also the No. 1 qualifier at Route 66 Raceway that year.

“This track has been good to me; I have a special bond at this place,” continued Line. “All of our KB Racing cars have been running good this year, but just a couple of things have been keeping Greg and myself out of the winner’s circle. Hopefully, we can end that drought here.”

Jason Line

KB Racing, Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro

Results:

Q1: 6.607-second at 209.26 mph (No. 4)

Q2: 6.582, 207.56 (No. 1, +3 bonus points)

Greg Anderson

KB Racing, Summit Racing Equipment Chevrolet Camaro

Results:

Q1: 6.607-second at 208.94 mph (No. 5)

Q2: 6.583, 207.50 (No. 2, +2 bonus points)

Bo Butner

KB Racing, Jim Butner Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro

Results:

Q1: 6.621-second at 208.10 mph (No. 9)

Q2: 6.609, 209.85 (No. 8)

2019 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series Pro Stock Standings

(after NHRA Virginia Nationals, race 5 of 18)

1. Bo Butner (4), 545

2. Alex Laughlin, 358

3. Jason Line, 328

4. Matt Hartford, 318

5. Greg Anderson, 305

6. Jeg Coughlin (1), 298

7. Erica Enders, 297

8. Rodger Brogdon, 254

9. Chris McGaha, 241

10. Deric Kramer, 239

