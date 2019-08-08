Team JEGS Racers Headed To SFG Buckeye Bracket Bash

Led by six-time world champion drag racer Jeg Coughlin Jr. and reigning North Central Region titlist Troy Coughlin Jr., a strong foursome of Team JEGS racers will be vying for the big cash prizes up for grabs at this weekend’s second annual SFG Buckeye Bracket Bash at Dragway 42.

Samantha Coughlin, Jeg Jr. ‘s wife, and Paige Coughlin, Troy Jr.’s sister, also will be competing in JEGS’ yellow-an-black livery.

Jeg Jr. will be racing his beloved JEGS.com Chevy II wagon in the three races that make up the weekend, including Friday’s $50K-to-win tilt, Saturday’s $75K-to-win main event and Sunday’s $25K-to-win finale.

“I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel of the wagon,” said Jeg Jr., who raced to the semifinals of the last SFG event, that featured a whopping $525K top prize. “This will be a fun event racing with Samantha, my niece Paige and my nephew T.J. It’s always extra fun racing with family and being this event is just over an hour away from home we will have some additional family and friends joining us.

“These SFG races attract all the top racers and they’ll all be there with a hand out for the big prizes. It will take near perfection to try to put our name in the history books there and we are going to give it everything we’ve got to do just that.”

Fresh off a convincing Top Alcohol Dragster victory at last weekend’s Division 1 race in Atco, N.J., Troy Jr. will bring his steady bracket dragster to Dragway 42 looking for another big weekend.

“Any time I can race with my uncle Jeg I’m going to do it because your game gets elevated to a top level when he’s with you,” Troy Jr. said. “He’s been my mentor since as far back as I can remember and I try to soak up as much knowledge as possible when we race together. He’s one of the top drag racers in history and there is so much to learn from him.

“These non-points weekends are fun and relaxing. It’s super pure racing, just go up there and try to win. Plus, I get to race with Samantha and Paige, which is always special for me.”

The last SFG event was a big one for Paige, as she went multiple rounds in every race, including the lady’s-only contest, where she was reached the final five.

“My JEGS.com dragster is running great, thanks to my crew chief Justin Beaver, and hopefully we can go rounds again like we did in Martin,” Paige said. “That was my first big-time bracket race and with 700 cars there I was just in awe. It was fun and I learned a lot so hopefully we can do even better this time.

“Kyle Riley, the promoter of the SFG events, does a great job and having another chance to spend time with my family always makes the races a blast.”

Comments