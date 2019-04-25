Team Aruba Set For 2019 MMPS Debut At NHRA Four-Wide Nationals In Charlotte

Team owner Ven Eman and driver of the Aruba.com Mustang Trevor Eman have made their way back stateside, traveling from their home country of Aruba to their race shop base in Union, S.C. to prepare for the 2019 race season. Team Aruba is eager to build upon the monumental new foundations laid late last season when Mountain Motor Pro Stock began a relationship with the NHRA. Eman and team debuted their new Jerry Haas-built Mustang at the U.S Nationals in Indy with positive results, both in on-track performance and NHRA fan reception.

In January, NHRA announced a four event exhibition schedule for Mountain Motor Pro Stock. Team Aruba will make their 2019 debut at this weekend’s NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway just outside Charlotte.

“We are looking forward to seeing the Mountain Motor Pro Stock category more in 2019,” said NHRA vice president of competition, Ned Walliser stated in the January announcement. “These drivers are eager to run at NHRA national events and offer an exciting new showcase for fans.”

“Last fall was a high point for our team,” Eman said. “We debuted a new car, race at the biggest event in drag racing, and I welcomed my second child into the world. We’ve been itching to get back to the races and see exactly what this Mustang is capable of. We have great confidence in this car and in our team. And now we have the opportunity to share the One Happy Island we call home with a larger audience than ever before. This partnership with NHRA is very exciting. We can’t wait to get to the Four-Wide Nationals.”

Mountain Motor Pro Stock will have a 16-car field in Charlotte. Qualifying will begin on Friday, April 26, with final eliminations on Sunday, April 28.

Comments