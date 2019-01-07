Team Aruba Readies for 2019 Tour, Including Four NHRA National Events

Team Aruba enjoyed a historic year in 2018. They debuted a gorgeous new Jerry Haas-built 2018 Mustang, attended their first ever NHRA U.S. Nationals, went to the semi finals or finals at every race, and driver Trevor Eman welcomed his second baby girl, Maya, into the world. This varied success has laid the groundwork for a promising 2019.

Eman and the Aruba.com Mustang will once again compete on their regular Professional Drag Racers Association circuit, chasing an Extreme Pro Stock Championship. However, after the initial test run for incorporating mountain motors with the traditional 500 inch motors of NHRA Pro Stock at the U.S. Nationals, NHRA has announced mountain motors will be able to join their field of Pro Stocks at four events in 2019.

Combining the two versions of Pro Stock was a monumental move by NHRA. The organization will continue to test the waters in 2019. Team Aruba is excited to be a part of the changes.

“Mountain Motor Pro Stock will participate in four NHRA National events in 2019, which could not have come at a better time,” explained team owner, Ven Eman. “American Airlines has just added four new straight flights to Aruba. We can market The One Happy Island to a new population, and it’s easier than ever for them to enjoy a paradise vacation.”

Mountain Motor Pro Stocks will run with NHRA at the Charlotte four-wide event, Dallas, Epping and Bristol. NHRA is the premier drag racing organization, world wide.

“Direct flights are available from Charlotte and Houston, so those markets will be an incredible opportunity for us to promote our island. Racers spend a lifetime working toward racing with the NHRA. We feel extremely privileged and grateful for this opportunity.”

NHRA is the world’s largest motorsports sanctioning body and the foremost promoter of drag racing in the world, entertaining millions of racing fans with the fastest and most spectacular form of entertainment on wheels. Up to 125,000 spectators attend each NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series event.

“We’re very excited about our 2019 season. The car has been running extremely well, we’ve got an incredible crew, and there are many amazing opportunities ahead for us. We want to thank our crew: John and Julie Peterson, Hennito Orman, Bruce Morgan, Doug Schriefer, Pat Norcia, Jon Kaase Racing Engines and crew. They work hard to help this car perform well and keep us running. We also have deep gratitude for our partners, Aruba.com and the Aruba Airport Authority. Their loyalty over the years is what got us this far. Next year is going to be very exciting for us, and we can’t wait to take them with us.”

Comments