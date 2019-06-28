Team Aruba Heads To Epping Looking For Victory At NHRA New England Nationals

Team Aruba is leaving nice and sunny Aruba to head to the NHRA New England Nationals. Held in New Hampshire, this race is the northernmost event for Team Aruba and quite a haul from the One Happy Island. After making the flight from Aruba to their race shop in Union, S.C. the team then makes the nearly 1000 mile drive to New Hampshire. The Eman family and crew are thrilled to be back racing with NHRA, making every second of travel time well worth it.

Their Aruba.com Mustang has been a thing of beauty both on and off the track since they debuted it last fall, so the team has high hopes for a good performance in Epping.

“We’re grateful for our hard working crew who put in dedicated hours at the track, at home and in between,” expressed team owner Ven Eman. “Hennito and Kohn Peterson will do all the highway driving to get us to the event.

“We have a fresh Jon Kaase motor in the car, tuned and ready to go. We’re anxious to get the Aruba.com Mustang back to the track and see what we can do. Hopefully the weather works in our favor and we’ll be able to put on a great show for our fans and turn on some win lights for our One Happy Island.”

Mountain Motor Pro Stock qualifying begins Friday afternoon with final eliminations on Sunday.

“Although New England is nice this time of year, we know it gets cold during the winter. We’ve had several of our racing competitors from that area come vacation with us during the off season, which is a nice reprieve during the bitter New England winter. We’re excited to meet new fans and friends and share the beauty of our island paradise with them.”

Comments