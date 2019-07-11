TascaParts.com Named Official OEM Replacement Parts Supplier Of NMCA

TascaParts.com has been named the Official OEM Replacement Parts Supplier of the NMCA Muscle Car Nationals through the end of 2019.

The NMCA partners with several aftermarket performance parts manufacturers but when racers and fans need OEM replacement parts, they can turn to TascaParts.com for exceptional customer service and prices that fall below wholesale pricing. TascaParts.com stocks thousands of OEM replacement parts from over a dozen OE manufacturers and the parts are ready-to-ship to customers across the US and internationally. It has never been easier, thanks to TascaParts.com, to replace a broken side-view mirror, ripped seat, cracked grill, or any other problem with quick service and exceptional pricing.

TascaParts.com is steep in drag racing heritage reaching back to the 1960s. The family patriarch, Bob Tasca Sr., led the way for the development of the Cobra Jet program and other racing ventures with Ford Motor Company through the family’s Tasca Ford dealership. Today, Bob Tasca III competes in the pro ranks of NHRA in a nitro-burning Funny Car. The NMCA community is familiar with the TascaParts.com brand through Carl Tasca Sr. and his 7-second Ford Mustang Cobra Jet that competes in the Holley EFI Factory Super Cars category.

Using a racing legacy combined with exceptional customer service, the Tasca Auto Group in based in Cranston, Rhode Island and has expanded with consumer and business-to-business friendly TascaParts.com for OEM replacement parts. Their support of the NMCA drag racing series brings the TascaParts.com brand to an enthusiast community that values the condition of their cars and trucks.

