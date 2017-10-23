Summit SuperSeries World Champions Crowned at IHRA Summit World Finals

Hundreds of International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) Summit SuperSeries track champions, along with Summit Team Finals divisional champions from around the United States and Canada, gathered at Memphis International Raceway on Oct. 19-21 for the IHRA Summit World Finals.

Representing nearly 100 IHRA-sanctioned tracks, drivers traveled from all over North America, coming from as far north as Alaska and as far south as Florida, to the largest and most prestigious bracket racing championship in drag racing.

The IHRA Summit SuperSeries champions were crowned Saturday in Top (Box), Mod (No Box) and Junior Dragster. The $200,000 program is the championship competition for IHRA member Sportsman racers and more than 8,000 racers compete in the program annually.

Tom Gall (pictured above) from Beresford, S.D., won the Top World Championship. Chris Black from Butler, Pa., captured the Mod World Championship. Luke Schwemler from Amherstburg, Ontario, Canada won the Junior Dragster crown.

Gall, representing Thunder Valley Dragways, defeated Jerry Cotton from St. John, Ind., in the Top finals by just .0012 of a second. His final package was a 5.059-second run at 134.55 mph against a 5.04 dial-in.

His championship bounty included $20,000 from Summit Racing Equipment, a seven-night/eight-day vacation for two on the island of Aruba, a world championship diamond ring, and a world championship Ironman Trophy.

“It’s the biggest opportunity. Summit does something that’s just unheard of,” said Gall, whose margin of victory was just .0012 of a second. “To race every weekend and then, you get a chance to do something like this, it just blows your mind. At the World Championship, to be that close, it’s how the final should be.”

Black, representing Quaker City Motorsports Park, had a 6.431-second pass at 100.73 mph against a 6.30 dial-in to claim the Mod World Championship. The final was closely contested as runner-up Travis Loy from Harriman, Tenn., had a slightly quicker, .026 to .028, reaction time.

Black also won $20,000 from Summit Racing Equipment, a seven-night/eight-day vacation for two on the island of Aruba, a world championship diamond ring, and of course, a world championship Ironman Trophy.