Summit Racing Equipment Returns As Title Sponsor For Mid-West Pro Mod Series In 2020

The Mid-West Pro Mod Series (MWPMS) is excited to announce Summit Racing Equipment is returning as the title sponsor for the 2020 race season.

“Summit Racing Equipment brought so much to the Mid-West Pro Mod Series in 2019 and we are thrilled to have them return for 2020. Our racers are so appreciative for all the support and discounts they provided. The 2020 season will be bigger and better as we bring the next generation of racers into the series with two new Junior Dragster classes,” Keith Haney said.

“Summit Racing Equipment has been a part of Keith Haney Racing thanks to a great working relationship with Jim Greenleaf. John Horner, Summit Retail Store Supervisor, came to our (MWPMS) awards presentation at the PRI trade show and we are looking forward to having him trackside at several of our races. Summit provides great support to us and John is looking forward to ‘learning all your names.'”

Since its inception more than 50 years ago, Summit Racing Equipment has been at the forefront of grassroots motorsports. From bracket racing though Pro Mod racing, Summit has been an industry leader and supporter of those who spend countless hours in their garage building the cars of their dreams and living them out on the drag strip.

“Summit Racing – The World’s Speed Shop – is proud to continue our support of the Mid-West Pro Mod Series in 2020. Keith has put together an exciting schedule at some great facilities,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing’s Motorsports and Events Manager. “It will be great to have the junior racers included this year, we look forward to another exciting year of competitive racing in 2020.

“Summit Racing Equipment has a big facility in Arlington, Texas, allowing for one-day shipment of parts in the Texas area. That is home to a large group of our Mid-West Pro Mod Series racers, as well as two MWPMS events in 2020,” added Haney.

Last October, the Mid-West Pro Mod Series was invited to showcase its series with a 22-car invitational at the NHRA FallNationals in Dallas. During the week, the racers visited the newest Summit Racing Equipment store in Arlington.

“Our racers gladly took a trip to the store with their gear to take photos and greet the staff and customers at the store. While there, they all enjoyed shopping and picking up lots of things for their racing programs,” Event Director Ellen Eschenbacher said. “Additionally, Summit provided the MWPMS with a discount code to be used for Summit purchases, which was in high demand by racers and spectators alike throughout the year.”

Since 1968, Summit Racing Equipment has become a one-stop shop for racers who are looking for the quality parts they expect delivered quickly to meet their racing deadlines.

MWPMS will run eight events in 2020, beginning March 27-28 at the famed Texas Motorplex in Dallas. The series will conclude at the thrilling Throwdown in T-Town at the Osage Casino Tulsa Raceway Park, Oct. 9-10. All races will be streamed free online at Bangshift.com, allowing for maximum exposure for MWPMS racers and its marketing partners.

