Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Summit Racing Equipment Continues Two Decades of Support for Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

Published

For twenty years, Summit Racing Equipment has helped Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School turn dreams into reality. From grassroots-level racers looking to check a big item off their bucket lists to professional drivers hoping to hone their skills, the School has seen tens of thousands of enthusiasts blast down the drag strip – and the privilege of doing so is made possible thanks in part to Summit’s ongoing support.

Since it was founded in 1985, the School has often seen students come back for additional courses to refresh what they’ve already learned, obtain a more advanced license, or to have their children attend and follow in their footsteps. Summit teamed up with Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School in 2004 and has supplied many pieces of the operational puzzle, from mechanical and maintenance parts to driver safety equipment and more, in the twenty years that followed.

“Frank [Hawley] has a great program that contributes so much to the drag racing community. It’s amazing how many champions have been through his School,” said Jim Greenleaf, Motorsports & Events Manager at Summit. “Frank is well respected, and Summit is proud to give back to the racers – the sportsmen, the DIYers, the backyarders, the dreamers – by partnering with his program.”

The partnership is a great match for all involved, as the School’s students benefit from using high-quality components, Summit benefits from getting its products directly in front of its customers, and the School’s students also benefit as well as Summit provides each and every participant with a special discount coupon which they can use at Summit Racing Equipment, the World’s Speed Shop®.

“Summit is the leader in our industry. They offer the most parts at the best prices with the fastest delivery, and their customer service is the best. We know – since we rely on them for hundreds of purchases each year,” affirmed Frank Hawley, the School’s founder and owner. “We value our long-term relationship with Summit tremendously.”

Over the last two decades, Summit’s commitment to supporting the drag racing community through its support of Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School has helped countless men and women achieve their goals. From experiencing the thrill of driving a dragster for the first time or dialing in their driving ability in a door car, every student of the School can feel safe and confident knowing that the best parts from Summit Racing Equipment are along for the ride.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.