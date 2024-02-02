Summit Racing Equipment Continues Two Decades of Support for Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School

For twenty years, Summit Racing Equipment has helped Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School turn dreams into reality. From grassroots-level racers looking to check a big item off their bucket lists to professional drivers hoping to hone their skills, the School has seen tens of thousands of enthusiasts blast down the drag strip – and the privilege of doing so is made possible thanks in part to Summit’s ongoing support.

Since it was founded in 1985, the School has often seen students come back for additional courses to refresh what they’ve already learned, obtain a more advanced license, or to have their children attend and follow in their footsteps. Summit teamed up with Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School in 2004 and has supplied many pieces of the operational puzzle, from mechanical and maintenance parts to driver safety equipment and more, in the twenty years that followed.

“Frank [Hawley] has a great program that contributes so much to the drag racing community. It’s amazing how many champions have been through his School,” said Jim Greenleaf, Motorsports & Events Manager at Summit. “Frank is well respected, and Summit is proud to give back to the racers – the sportsmen, the DIYers, the backyarders, the dreamers – by partnering with his program.”

The partnership is a great match for all involved, as the School’s students benefit from using high-quality components, Summit benefits from getting its products directly in front of its customers, and the School’s students also benefit as well as Summit provides each and every participant with a special discount coupon which they can use at Summit Racing Equipment, the World’s Speed Shop®.

“Summit is the leader in our industry. They offer the most parts at the best prices with the fastest delivery, and their customer service is the best. We know – since we rely on them for hundreds of purchases each year,” affirmed Frank Hawley, the School’s founder and owner. “We value our long-term relationship with Summit tremendously.”

Over the last two decades, Summit’s commitment to supporting the drag racing community through its support of Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School has helped countless men and women achieve their goals. From experiencing the thrill of driving a dragster for the first time or dialing in their driving ability in a door car, every student of the School can feel safe and confident knowing that the best parts from Summit Racing Equipment are along for the ride.