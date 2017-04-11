Summit Motorsports Park and ODOT Agree to Work Together

Summit Motorsports Park and the Ohio Dept. of Transportation have agreed to fund a study to look at possible solutions involving three light poles on the park’s property that are in proximity to the Huron County Airport.

As an immediate step, both parties have agreed that the poles will be marked with red beacons and striped with reflective tape to ensure visibility for pilots approaching the Huron County airport. One of the poles has been in place for nearly 20 years, while the other two poles were part of a $400,000 lighting upgrade at the park last year.

“I appreciate the amount of time ODOT officials spent looking at our situation, and they made it clear that they are not in the business of closing businesses or impeding economic development, so we’re working together to find a win-win solution,” said Bill Bader, Jr., Summit Motorsports Park president. “The outpouring of support from the community, our racers and fanbase was nothing short of miraculous. Our collective voices were heard.”

Summit Motorsports Park will begin this year’s race season with the 36th Annual Spring Warm Up on April 15, before offering the 11th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, May 19-21, Super Summit, June 9-10, 11th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 22-25, 40th Annual Kelly Services Night Under Fire, August 12, 16th Annual NMCA All-American Muscle SuperNationals, August 25-27, Summit Racing Equipment Shakedown at the Summit 15 presented by Mickey Thompson Performance Tires & Wheels, Sept. 14-17 and many other events.

