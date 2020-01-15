News
Strutmasters Upgrades to Primary Sponsor for Top Fuel Rookie Justin Ashley
Strutmasters, the leader in consumer strut and suspension products, will upgrade from major associate to primary sponsor status for Justin Ashley to compete at a minimum of 12 races on the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series tour. The move opens up the possibility that the 25-year-old Top Fuel pilot could make a run for the countdown to the championship.
Ashley, also a successful real estate developer, featured in the online reality show Fix Flip Fuel, is beyond ecstatic with this move.
“There aren’t enough words to describe just how great of a person Chip Lofton is,” Ashley said. “Chip Is a champion for the underdog. I really feel we are a team capable of winning and have gotten to this point because of Chip’s early support of our team. Add in our fantastic line-up of associate marketing partners, and 2020 is looking brighter by the day”.
Lofton, who signed on as a major associate sponsor with Ashley and the Dustin Davis Motorsports Team before their “Influencer” Top Fuel dragster ever turned a tire in competition, believes there’s something special about the Long Island, NY-based driver who is a candidate for the 2020 Automobile Club of Southern California Road to the Future Award.
“I see a star in the making,” Lofton explained. “Justin’s got it all the way around. First of all, if you just look at him as a racer, he’s got to be in the top echelon of somebody that can come off of the line quickly and take it to the other end. I mean, what he did at Charlotte was just amazing. And because of his close relationship with his dad through the years and working with his dad, I see not only a racer, but a fellow that’s going to be a really good businessman and entrepreneur, as a young person.
“You don’t see that in many young people. And he loves people. Sometimes in racing, guys will just get stuck on being a racer, but he’s still a fan, and I like that about him. He’s never stopped being a fan.”
Ashley will open his 2020 campaign in Las Vegas, January 30, 2020, through February 1 at the PRO test session before headed to Pomona, Ca., for the season-opening NHRA Winternationals.
