Strutmasters.com Extends Sponsorship With NHRA Rookie of the Year Justin Ashley

National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Rookie of the Year Justin Ashley announced today that Strutmasters.com will continue its marketing and sponsorship relationship with the Davis Motorsports Top Fuel team. The marketing partnership will cover the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season beginning with the historic Gatornationals, March 21-22, 2021. Strutmasters.com and owner Chip Lofton back a number of NHRA competitors throughout the various NHRA classes and his involvement with Justin Ashley Racing remains strong.

“I am thankful for the support Chip Lofton and Strutmasters.com continue to provide our team,” Ashley said. “They have been with us from the beginning and we wouldn’t be in the position we are today without them. It was great to get our first win and collect Rookie of the Year honors together last season. There are a lot of great things in store for this team in 2021 and I’m proud to continue representing Strutmasters.com on and off the racetrack.”

Winning the 2020 NHRA Summernationals in July propelled Ashley’s season and moved him to the forefront of the Rookie of the Year conversation. A semifinal finish at the U.S. Nationals and consistent performance numbers including the best reaction time average in the Top Fuel class sealed the deal for the national media panel voting for Rookie of the Year. Ashley was a regular on a number of national and regional radio shows as well as frequent subject of interviews during the NHRA FOX broadcasts.

Ashley is currently one of the youngest drivers competing in NHRA’s premier Top Fuel Dragster category. In 2017, Ashley was named to the Drag Illustrated magazine 30 under 30 list, highlighting some of racing’s most promising young individuals on and off the racetrack.

