‘Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings’ Stars Lizzy Musi and Jeff Lutz Dish on Upcoming Match Race at World Series of Pro Mod

The excitement for the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM) presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service continues to build as two Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings stars are set to battle it out at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Fan-favorite NPK star Lizzy Musi and drag racing veteran, who is fresh off of setting Sick Week on fire with a record-setting show, Jeff Lutz are locked in for a match race at the WSOPM. The best two out of three will take home bragging rights, with the first run happening on Friday, March 1, during Rivals Night, then two more on Saturday, March 2.

With the buzz building up around the WSOPM, things started to happen between the two parties behind the scenes as they came up with a plan to get involved with the event.

“Pat [Musi] called – and I’d been talking to Wes [Buck] when I was down at the PRO deal – and said, ‘Would you match race Lizzy?’ I said, ‘Hell yeah I would.’ So then we came up with the best two-out-of-three deal,” explained Lutz.

“I am super stoked for the WSOPM race! I always wanted to race this event, but my schedule never lined up right where I could compete,” said Lizzy. “We were waiting on the NPK schedule, so me and Jeff decided to match race each other at the WSOPM race.”

Lizzy, who misses racing her nitrous-assisted Pro Mod car, is excited to get the opportunity to be involved with the event and line-up against Lutz’s turbocharged 2004 Pontiac GTO in “Bonnie 2.0,” her 1969 Camaro.

“I wish I were able to run in the Pro Mod class but to run my NPK car ‘Bonnie’ is exciting! Steel roof and quarters, working headlights, and a badass massive fuel-injected nitrous engine in it built by my dad that all his Pro Mod customers are running is just as exciting,” added Lizzy. “Lutz and I have two badass fast cars! I think it’s gonna be one hell of a race! I’ve seen his car up close in action plenty of times!”

Lutz, however, is ready to bring the heat in this classic nitrous car vs. a late-model turbo car match-up.

“I just had a brand new front end made for the GTO, so I’m dropping another 30 lbs. in the car. I’ll be under NPK weight. So it’s a good test session for us for the upcoming season, and I just thought, what better place to test than Bradenton?” stated Lutz, who is also looking forward to being submerged in the intoxicating WSOPM atmosphere.

“What better way to get out of the cold than to go to Florida and watch a race? That excites me, and I love doing it,” added Lutz. “We’ve got a good fan base down there, and I just love the people. Any chance I get to race in Bradenton, I always do it.”

For these two who have made names for themselves in the sport, Lizzy and Lutz’s history extends far beyond NPK and this upcoming match race.

“I’ve known her since she was six years old. She’s like a daughter to me,” said Lutz. “But she knows as well as I know any time we line up, she’s gonna get the best of me, and I’m gonna get the best of her. So it’s two out of three. May the best man win.”

“Lutz has known me since I was a little girl,” reiterated Lizzy, “and I have been watching him since when he raced with my dad! Every time I get a chance to race him, it’s an honor, really! To race any of those racers that are veterans in the sport is a privilege.”

Lastly, Lizzy is more than ready to get back to competing.

“I had a long break, dealing with health issues, etc., but I am ready to go racing,” she concluded.

Both Lizzy and Lutz will have merchandise available for purchase, plus there will be autograph/photo sessions.

Tickets are available for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by JHG and J&A Service at https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans can livestream the event through the official livestream partner, FloRacing, by checking out https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.

