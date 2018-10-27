Strange Engineering Signs On as Presenting Sponsor of Inaugural ‘Moonshine Madness’

Strange Engineering is the presenting sponsor with Mountain Park Dragway for the Gear Head Racing Series (GHRS) inaugural Moonshine Madness. The Moonshine Madness championship bracket race will be held at Mountain Park Dragway in Clay City, Kentucky, Nov. 23-25. The schedule calls for three days of racing with four eighth-mile races, each race paying $10,000 to the winner.

For more information, including flyer, please visit www.ghrseries.com or email Richardson.scotty@yahoo.com. Richardson can also be reached by phone at (615) 804-2487.

