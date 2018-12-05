‘Stevie Fast’ Jackson Seeking Marketing Partners for 2019 Championship Chase

“Stevie Fast” Jackson, one of drag racing’s biggest stars, is fresh off a spectacular 2018 campaign that included wins at two of the biggest races of the year.

With a star profile that continues to rise, Jackson and his KTR team are also actively seeking marketing partners for the 2019 season.

Following a year that once again included incredible success in both drag radial and Pro Mod, Jackson continued to become one of the most recognizable names and popular drivers in the sport. He has become a bonafide fan favorite for his brash personality that is backed up with his performance on the track, two valuable traits on the road to becoming a motorsports superstar.

“I think our team has one of the largest footprints in drag racing,” Jackson said. “When it comes to social media, branding, customer outreach, business to business, and consistent content, I think we can offer a better return than any team out there. We do way more than put a name on the side of a car. I make sure that I structure a plan with each marketing partner that offers real returns on their investment. We offer a wide range of products that include leasing turn key teams, team consulting, crew and crew chief services, as well as asset and team management. We’re a full-service operation!”

That much was evident in 2018, from early-season success to overcoming adversity to finishing the year in style. In short, Jackson did it all and ended up with two of the biggest wins in his career.

The first came in Radial vs. The World at Donald Long’s Lights Out 9, where Jackson took the $50,000 prize with his win in the final round. He followed that by winning drag racing’s biggest race, the NHRA U.S. Nationals, in Pro Mod, picking up his first career victory at Indy. Jackson did that in dramatic fashion, too, qualifying in the final session before rolling to the biggest win in his career.

A second NHRA Pro Mod victory followed just weeks later in St. Louis and Jackson capped off his year with victories at the World Street Nationals and the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals. But before the dramatics in Indy and the late-season success, Jackson had to deal with plenty of adversity following a crash in the final round of the Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte. He didn’t qualify at two straight events, but it only pushed Jackson and his team more, leading to the triumph at the U.S. Nationals and a win in the burnout contest at the World Series of Pro Mod in Denver before that.

He finished fourth in NHRA Pro Mod points in just his second season, showing further signs of a potential Pro Mod world champion and star. But even with that success, which also included wins at the World Outlaw Nationals to open 2018 and Woostock, Jackson is motivated to accomplish even more in 2019.

“We’re a very resilient, determined team and we know how to take the lumps and bounce back,” said Jackson, who has four NHRA Pro Mod wins in two seasons. “We don’t take no for an answer and success is something we’re always striving for. Winning doesn’t just happen. It’s something you have to work towards and we’re going to do that day in and day out.”

Comments