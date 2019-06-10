Stevie “Fast” Gets Emotional Pro Mod Win At NHRA Heartland Nationals

Stevie “Fast” Jackson claimed his second victory of the season at Heartland Motorsports Park in the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service on Sunday, winning the 31st annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties, where the series was presented by Real Pro Mod Association. It is the sixth of 12 races during the 2019 season.

Jackson ran a pass of 5.747-seconds at 251.72 mph in his Bahrain1 Chevrolet Camaro picking up the final round win over Clint Satterfield’s 5.933 at 251.58.

It marks the sixth career E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod victory and second at the facility for Jackson, who qualified No. 1 and also earned round wins over Michael Biehele, Erica Enders and Sidnei Frigo.

“This race right here has nothing to do with going rounds or winning,” Jackson stated. “It’s got nothing to do with the points or the championship. My crew chief, Billy Stocklin, lost his dad and I told him we were going to get this for him. Billy, I love you. That’s all I got.”

The E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service continues June 14-16 at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tenn.

Final round-by-round results from the 31st annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park. the race is the sixth of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

ROUND ONE — Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 5.808, 258.57 def. Jeremy Ray, Chevy Corvette, Foul – Centerline; Clint Satterfield, Camaro, 7.863, 124.59 def. Khalid alBalooshi, Camaro, 5.796, 257.28; Todd Tutterow, Camaro, 5.808, 223.32 def. Steven Whiteley, Camaro, 5.898, 245.76; Steve Jackson, Camaro, 5.788, 249.21 def. Michael Biehle, Ford Mustang, 5.848, 254.66; Chad Green, Camaro, 5.775, 249.03 def. Doug Winters, Chevy Chevelle, 5.866, 247.75; Sidnei Frigo, Camaro, 5.789, 256.75 def. Brandon Snider, Corvette, 5.828, 244.38; Steve Matusek, Mustang, 5.794, 259.26 def. Bob Rahaim, Camaro, 8.094, 133.92; Mike Janis, Camaro, 5.851, 246.17 def. Alex Laughlin, Camaro, Foul – Outer Boundary;

QUARTERFINALS — Jackson, 5.784, 248.39 def. Enders, 5.833, 260.11; Satterfield, 9.928, 103.81 def. Tutterow, Broke – No Show; Frigo, 6.869, 145.70 def. Matusek, Broke; Janis, 5.798, 248.39 def. Green, 6.089, 244.56;

SEMIFINALS — Jackson, 5.742, 251.11 def. Frigo, 5.781, 256.65; Satterfield, 5.983, 251.20 def. Janis, Foul – Red Light;

FINAL — Jackson, 5.747, 251.72 def. Satterfield, 5.933, 251.58.

Point standings (top 10) following the 31st annual Menards NHRA Heartland Nationals presented by Minties at Heartland Motorsports Park. the race is the sixth of 12 events in the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

1. Steve Jackson, 530; 2. Todd Tutterow, 433; 3. Mike Janis, 399; 4. Sidnei Frigo, 341; 5. Jose Gonzalez, 317; 6. Chad Green, 285; 7. Jeremy Ray, 270; 8. Erica Enders, 250; 9. Rickie Smith, 233; 10. Khalid alBalooshi, 221.

