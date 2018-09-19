“Stevie Fast” Breaks Down Epic U.S. Nationals Win

It’s been called one of the most improbable Indy wins of all-time, and we’d have a hard time arguing. “Stevie Fast” Jackson’s performance at the NHRA U.S. Nationals over Labor Day weekend was well on its way to forever being described as career-worst outing for the Georgia-based racer who has become something of a living-legend in recent years. After sneaking into the field during the fifth-and-final qualifying session with a Hail Mary lap down the quarter-mile at Lucas Oil Raceway, Jackson and company – including renowned crew chief Billy Stocklin – went four rounds against the best Pro Mod racers in the world and straight into the history books. Wait, why don’t you just let “Stevie Fast” himself tell you how it went down.

