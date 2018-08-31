Steven Whiteley Eyeing Round Wins, Top 10 Contention at US Nationals

“We didn’t expect to see the car performing as well as it has in qualifying as early as it did,” the father of two said. “Normally there is a learning curve and I believe what we are learning now is the difference between how the car reacts in qualifying verse eliminations as well as making the correct decisions when the time comes.”

Since Whiteley’s last NHRA sanctioned event in June, the J&A Service team has installed a new Bruno drive unit with a Liberty trans brake, attended Drag Illustrated founder Wes Buck’s World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM) at the beginning of August in Denver, Colorado, and tested earlier this week at Beech Bend Drag Strip Raceway in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“The new setup takes me back to my Top Sportsman days,” Whiteley said. “I amstill adapting to it in the Camaro, but feel confident with the results it has produced so far and hope to go rounds with it this weekend in Indy.”