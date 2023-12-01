Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Photograph by Joe McHugh

Features

Staging Lanes: ‘Nitro Queen Bee’ Stings

Published

Multi-time NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world champion Megan Meyer leaves the starting line first in her Gunk-sponsored “Nitro Queen Bee” A/Fuel dragster against Dale Creasy Jr. and his Tek Pak Inc. “big-show” nitro Funny Car in the Nitro Chaos A-field final round at Chaos in the Cornfield. In the previous two rounds, Meyer beat Randy Meyer Racing teammates Matt Sackman and sister Rachel Meyer. Meyer’s holeshot advantage in the final round helped her beat Creasy’s 3.54-second effort with a 3.56 at 223 MPH. 

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #184, the State of Drag Issue, in September/October of 2023.]

Photograph by Joe McHugh
Eddyville Raceway Park
Eddyville, Iowa
Sunday, May 28th, 2023

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.