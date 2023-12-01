Staging Lanes: ‘Nitro Queen Bee’ Stings

Multi-time NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster world champion Megan Meyer leaves the starting line first in her Gunk-sponsored “Nitro Queen Bee” A/Fuel dragster against Dale Creasy Jr. and his Tek Pak Inc. “big-show” nitro Funny Car in the Nitro Chaos A-field final round at Chaos in the Cornfield. In the previous two rounds, Meyer beat Randy Meyer Racing teammates Matt Sackman and sister Rachel Meyer. Meyer’s holeshot advantage in the final round helped her beat Creasy’s 3.54-second effort with a 3.56 at 223 MPH.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #184, the State of Drag Issue, in September/October of 2023.]

Photograph by Joe McHugh

Eddyville Raceway Park

Eddyville, Iowa

Sunday, May 28th, 2023