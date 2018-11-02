Snyder Motorsports Debuts New Camaro at MWPMS Elite 16

Mick Snyder and the Evolution Race Development team roll into the Texas Motorplex this weekend for the Mid-West Pro Mod’s Elite 16. The famed facility is just an hour from Snyder Motorsports’ new location in Fort Worth, Texas. The Indiana native is ready to get the season started at their new local track with their new 1968 Snyder Motorsports – ERD Supercharged, ComSync EFI Camaro. The 6-time season champs are getting a late start to the 2018 season, but the big move to Texas and finishing a new car took a little longer than expected. The Elite 16 at the Texas Motorplex in Ennis, TX will run from November 1st through the 3rd.

“We are excited to finally get the new girl out and get my 26th season of racing started,” Snyder said. “Moving Snyder Motorsports to Texas and finishing the new-to-us car took a lot longer than I expected. We have been at the track the past five weekends either testing, watching it rain or delivering parts. So far the new girl is being a little stubborn, but I’m sure she will come around. We get eight qualifiers for this deal, so I hope by the time eliminations roll around we have a full pull under our belts.

“Raegie, our new Camaro, is an older McAmis chassis that we basically restored from the ground up. There isn’t much left from the car of old. She has a Snyder Motorsports Hemi, Snyder 3-Speed Lencodrive and Snyder-ized Coan Converter as well as our ComSyncEFI. We are looking forward to a great weekend with a lot of passes that we can use to build on this winter testing and into next season. It feels good to have the Snyder Motorsports Test Vehicle back out!”

The first of eight rounds of qualifying (yes, we said eight) for the Midwest Pro Mod Elite 16 begins on Thursday at 4:00 PM. Qualifying continues on Friday and Saturday with six more chances to make the 32-car Top Sportsman field. Final eliminations will begin on Saturday at 11:30 AM. For live feed of the event please log onto bangshift.com.

The Snyder Motorsports Race Team would like to thank their associate sponsors Lencodrive Racing Transmissions, ComSyncEFI, Coan Converters, JE Pistons, NGK Spark Plugs, Lucas Oil, HotRod Tracker, Flatout Gaskets, R & R Racing Products, Aeromotive, VP Racing Fuels, Mick’s Performance, Snyder Auto and Safety-Kleen for their continued support over the years.

Comments