SMP Offering Free Test Sessions for Racers Taking Part in Cavalcade of Stars

Racers taking part in the 12th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser will have first crack at a completely reconstructed track during two test sessions at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

The first test session is set for Wednesday, May 16. Gates will open at 9 a.m. and the test session will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Racers should enter through the Budweiser Gate off of State Route 601, and upon conclusion of the test session, racers staying overnight will be asked to move to Linder’s Lot.

The credentialing and pit-parking process for the event will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 17.

The second test session is set for 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, May 17, and both test sessions are free.

The remainder of the 12th Annual Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser, an NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event, will run as scheduled on May 18-20, and the first Lingenfelter Performance Engineering Wednesday Fun Night of the year will be May 23.

As a result of the $1.6 million reconstruction project which recently wrapped up, the staging lanes are new asphalt and the head of the staging lanes through 100 feet past the finish line are concrete from barrier wall to barrier wall, with new asphalt from that point through part of the sandtrap at the the end of the track.

Summit Motorsports Park is at 1300 State Route 18, Norwalk, Ohio. For more information or tickets, visit www.summitmotorsportspark.com or call 419-668-5555.

