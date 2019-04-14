Smith Returns To Hirata Motorsports With New Partners

Will Smith Motorsports and Hirata Motorsports are teaming up for their second consecutive season in NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster. Smith will again be behind the wheel of the Dave Hirata-tuned dragster, competing in NHRA Division 3 and select national events.

“We’re excited to build on what we started last year as a new team,” stated Smith. “We’re working on new combinations. Our goal is to win this year, as it was last year, but we definitely feel we’re in a better position to take home the Wally on Sunday.”

Smith and Hirata finished ninth in the region last year. “We’re looking to improve that with at least a top five finish,” continued Smith. “This is a team more than capable of winning the whole deal. We’re looking to better our top 10 finish, going after a regional championship this year.”

Smith secured two new sponsors for this year’s championship run: TeaCo Geophysical and 4GTransportation. “We’re very excited to welcome TeaCo and 4GTransporation to the team. I’m honored to drive for Hirata and our returning sponsors, and I know TeaCo and 4GTransportation will be a big asset to our team.”

TeaCo Geophysical, LLC is a (SDVOSB) Service Connected Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business with over a decade of successful operation in the Gulf South region of the United States. They provide geological consulting/geophysical services near surface and downhole geophysical methods to engineers, environmental, and concerned stakeholders with viable options for identifying underground anomalies prior to invasive procedures.

Owner Mark Teague is a licensed, professional geologist by training, experienced in subsurface geology testing, as well as subsurface utility mapping for engineering and architectural interests.

4G Transportation is a family owned and operated trucking company based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. After working in the road building business his entire life, Monty Gelwix built the company with a reputation for excellent customer service and finding solutions for his clients. Today, Barbara Gelwix and son Danny Gelwix continue that legacy and are growing 4G Transportation’s client base though family-based ideals.

Whether it’s liquid asphalts, fuels, or food grade products, 4G Transportation prides itself in safety and service. With a growing fleet of tanker and dump trailers, 4G Transportation services a wide variety of client needs both across town and across the country.

This year’s Smith/Hirata team apparel will be provided by ProThings Apparel and Race Ugly Speed Shop.

“It’s an honor and privilege to welcome 4G Transportation and TeaCo Geophysical to the team,” reiterated Smith. “We’re also proud to welcome back NGK, Lucas Oil, and Schepel Motors who have supported Hirata Motorsports for years. And thanks to Jason Allen at ProThings Apparel and George Coley at Race Ugly Apparel for outfitting our team this year.”

Smith and Hirata’s 2019 journey begins at National Trail Raceway, May 3-5. In addition to the new partners, the team has been working hard on a new scheme for the dragster. The throwback design has been decades in the making. “Dave’s been searching to find parts and pieces of the most iconic and recognizable dragsters in history. This new design is going to turn some heads. We can’t wait to debut it in Columbus. We’re pumped for this season. New parts, new look, new attitude. We’re ready to go after it.”

Will Smith Motorsports and Hirata Motorsports thank partners Lucas Oil, Protect the Harvest, NGK Spark Plugs, Schepel Motors, TeaCo Geophysical, 4G Transportation, Hirata’s Lowell Body Shop, Hirata’s Lowell Automotive, Hirata’s Hammer’d Customs, R&R Connecting Rods, Strange Engineering, ProThings Apparel and Race Ugly Speed Shop.

