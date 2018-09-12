Small Tires, Big Action: Mickey Thompson Sponsoring No Mercy 9

When the small tires roll out, the action heats up. Mickey Thompson is sponsoring the No Mercy 9small-tire drag race weekend in September.

Produced by Duck X Productions, home of “The Baddest Small-Tire Races in the World,” No Mercy 9 is set for Sept. 26-30 at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Adel, Georgia.

Leading the small-tire category with its ET Street Radial Pro line, Mickey Thompson has supported small-tire events since 2009.

“If you love drag racing, you’ll love No Mercy 9,” said Tom Kundrik, Motorsports Manager, Mickey Thompson. “These racers lay it all on the line every run, and really put our ET Street Radial Pro line to the test.”

The Duck X races welcome an average of 400 competitors over 10 racing classes, and grandstands packed with spectators.

Mickey Thompson’s ET Street Radial Prois a purpose-built race tire for classes requiring P275/60R15 or P315/60R15 tires constructed from size-specific materials. The race-only radial features next-generation construction designed to take more power for better launches, and a reduced tread pattern for maximum traction.

