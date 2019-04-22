Slide Into Our DMs Q&A: 3.40s on Radials, “Stevie Fast” Jackson, Tequila, NHRA National Event Nightlife & More

Show host Wes Buck kicks off the first-ever episode of the Slide Into Our DMs Q&A, where he responds to questions asked by DRAG ILLUSTRATED staffers, readers, racers, fans and industry members submitted via email and social media. Topics include nostalgia nitro racing, “Stevie Fast” Jackson, 3.40-second passes on drag radials, the somewhat unsightly after-hours scene on the NHRA national event trail, Kevin Rivenbark, Todd Tutterow, tequila and much, much more.

Comments