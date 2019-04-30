Six-Time World Champ Jeg Coughlin Jr. Returns To First Love At Spring Fling

Long before he was winning world championships in NHRA competition, Jeg Coughlin Jr. was lining up against the toughest drag racers in the world at various high-dollar bracket races around the country. The six-time world champ returns to those roots this week at Kyle Seipel and Peter Biondo’s renowned K&N Spring Fling presented by Optima Batteries at Galot Motorsports Park.

Coughlin, who has 81 NHRA national event wins, will be racing a JEGS.com-branded dragster and his popular JEGS.com Chevy II wagon at the event. He’ll be joined by his talented wife Samantha Coughlin, who will race her own JEGS.com dragster.

“We’re eager and very excited to start racing,” Jeg Jr. said. “The last time I had the chance to bracket race was in 2016 so it’s been a little while. I’m thinking this has been the longest stretch of my driving career where I haven’t bracket raced somewhere so it’s a real thrill to be gearing up for this week.

“Peter and Kyle are longtime friends and they’ve done such a great job putting together all of these big ‘Fling’ races. I’ve spent a lot more time keeping up with them on the Internet then competing in them myself but this one I’m going to experience first-hand. If there’s a blessing to the NHRA trimming the Pro Stock schedule back a few races, being able to attend events like this definitely makes it worthwhile.”

Aside from his jaw-dropping NHRA resume, Coughlin has two dozen wins at specialty events like this one, including the 2015 Spring Fling, so he’s certainly no stranger to the extremely competitive racing that occurs at these high-profile events.

“Without question, all of the big hitters in our sport will be there,” Coughlin said. “I certainly picked a tough one to renew my vows, as it were, in the bracket racing world, but I’m going in with a big smile on my face.

“This style of event is the purest and most challenging form of drag racing you can get. I’ve been bracket racing since the ’80s when I first started driving and I compare success at events like this to be every bit as prestigious as a national event win. I’m proud to be a part of it all and for JEGS to be one of the sponsors. We’re all ready to get after it and have some fun.”

JEGS is supporting the $20K-to-win main event on “JEGS Thursday” and the live audio/video racecast for the entire event, which will be broadcast by MotorManiaTV.com.

“I’ve actually never been to Galot Motorsports Park before but I’ve seen pictures and heard a bunch of great things about the facility,” Coughlin said. “I am excited to hit the throttle!”

