Sidnei Frigo’s Mindset For The WSOPM: Win The Race, Get $100,000, Buy A Peterbilt

Car chief Chris Johnson has recently been asking Sidnei Frigo about a new Peterbilt truck for Frigo’s standout Pro Mod operation.

With the DRAG ILLUSTRATED World Series of Pro Mod looming next month at Bandimere Speedway, Frigo and his team now have their incentive. A victory at the biggest and richest Pro Mod race in the history of the known universe nets the winner $100,000.

Simply put, win the race, get a Peterbilt.

“He wants a Peterbilt. I tell him, ‘If we win the race, I buy the Peterbilt for you,’” Frigo said. “So we’re going there to win.”

Frigo will be a first-time attendee at the WSOPM, which takes place Aug. 9-10 on Thunder Mountain in Denver, but his track record makes him an immediate contender at the marquee race.

With a goal firmly in mind – not to mention the notoriety that comes with a WSOPM victory – Frigo is excited to make his way to Denver in his Pro Line Racing-powered turbo Camaro.

The first-time challenges of racing at altitude are there, but it certainly doesn’t prevent any enthusiasm Frigo has for the race.

“We’re going to try to run well there, but we’ve never been there and we know it’s tough to go fast there because of the altitude,” Frigo said. “But the guys are really excited to go there and I’m excited to go there. It’s going to be a fun race.”

It’s already been an enjoyable season for Frigo, who won in Virginia and is currently fifth in NHRA Pro Mod points.

Frigo and the team, led by crew chief Brandon Stroud, have delivered a deadly consistent and quick car, making clean runs on 16 of 18 passes before a first-round hiccup in Norwalk.

The car wasn’t running near the bottom of the pack, either. He’s qualified fourth or better at the past four races, winning in Richmond and advancing to the semifinals in Topeka and Bristol.

With a turbocharged Camaro that performs well in warmer conditions, Frigo could thrive on Thunder Mountain.

The Brazilian’s experience in the sport – across a number of different classes – could also pay dividends in the winner-take-all event.

Without question, Frigo is excited to test his wits against the best in Pro Mod in this type of scenario.

“In the hot weather, the car runs really well,” Frigo said. “We’re going to really take advantage of the test sessions and the guys are going to make a lot of changes to the car before we get there. The guys already know some things because we had some Pro Line cars there last year, but it’s going to be fun. There’s a lot of pressure in a race like this, but we like that.”

Frigo’s Pro Mod resume includes three victories and four final rounds in 39 races, and he’s become a considerable force in the class over the past few years, also winning the U.S. Nationals.

That type of big-time performance on a grand stage bodes well for the World Series of Pro Mod, but Frigo isn’t about to take sole credit for his successes.

He tabbed it as having a “good car, good driver, good crew and some luck,” and he knows it’s all necessary to win in a class this packed with talent.

Will it be enough to win $100,000 in Denver? Frigo is anxious to find out.

“I think we have a really good car and the guys have been working really hard since the winter,” Frigo said. “Now we know what we’re doing and the car is really, really good. You need to have a good crew and that’s what we have. It makes my job a lot easier. The lights on the starting line are better, everything is better. We’re excited to see what we can do (in Denver).”

