SEMA Now Accepting Nominations for Induction to SEMA Hall of Fame

SEMA is accepting nominations for induction into the SEMA Hall of Fame, the association’s highest honor, at www.sema.org/hof.

Created in 1969, the SEMA Hall of Fame recognizes exceptional individuals whose creativity, dignity, integrity, industriousness and accomplishments have significantly enhanced the growth of the automotive specialty-equipment industry. Inductees include visionaries, innovators and leaders who have positively impacted the industry in extraordinary ways.

Nominee criteria include:

The candidate must have made contributions that extended beyond the local level and reach throughout the national and/or international level.

The candidate is and/or has been involved in the automotive specialty industry and/or SEMA for a minimum of 10 years, although 15 years is preferred.

The candidate must have made outstanding contributions toward enhancing technology, professionalism, dignity and/or general stature and growth of the automotive specialty industry.

The candidate must have conducted himself/herself with a high degree of integrity both within and outside of the automotive specialty industry.

The candidate must be at least 50 years of age prior to the SEMA Show during the year of induction or they may be at any age if deceased as long as the nomination is presented at least one year posthumous.

SEMA is also accepting nominees that have been employed by the association or have served as a contractor and/or vendor of SEMA. In addition to meeting the above qualifications, the nominee must have no less than one year of total separation from SEMA in any and all capacities, arrangements or relationships.

The Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May and honored during the SEMA Leaders & Legends Gala in July.

Don’t miss your chance to bring an outstanding person’s name and contributions to the forefront! Submit your nominations by Friday, March 15 at 5:00 p.m. PST at sema.org/hof.

Questions can be directed to SEMA Manager of Recognition Programs Chris Standifer at [email protected].