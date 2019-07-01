SamTech.Edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown To Feature 32-Car Field At U.S. Nationals

NHRA officials announced today that the popular SamTech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown category will feature a 32-car field at the upcoming 65th annual Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis, Aug. 28-Sept. 2.

With ever-increasing interest from racers, fans and manufacturers, the SamTech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown series features the best of American muscle. Competitors line up against each other for a heads-up contest showcasing drag-racing ready, factory-built vehicles including Ford Mustang Cobra Jets, Dodge Challenger Drag Paks and Chevrolet COPO Camaros. To win requires an elegant combination of technical tuning and superior driving.

“We are thrilled to see the SAMTech.edu NHRA Factory Stock Showdown category continue to grow,” said Brian Massingill, vice president of business development for SAM Tech. “Just a few years ago, the category competed with an eight-car field at four events. The drivers, teams and manufacturers have really elevated this category, making it a fan favorite in a short amount of time. To expand the field at the World’s Biggest Drag Race is simply incredible, and something I have worked towards for the last few years. We hope the fans will all come out to see this milestone.”

Competition will begin with one qualifying session on Friday, Aug. 30, followed by two qualifying sessions on Saturday, Aug. 31. On Sunday, Sept. 1, drivers will compete in two rounds of eliminations. Eliminations will continue Monday, Sept. 2.

The points structure for this 32-car field is set as follows:

Winner: 120

Runner-Up: 100

Semi-finals: 80

Third Round: 60

Second Round: 40

First Round: 20

