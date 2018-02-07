Sackman Enters Winternationals with Continued Support from Hangsterfer’s

NHRA Top Dragster drivers Matt and Zach Sackman have signed a primary sponsorship extension with Hangsterfer’s Laboratories, a New Jersey-based company specializing in the research, development and manufacturing of metalworking lubricants. Zach Sackman will kick off the brothers’ second year with Hangsterfer’s at this weekend’s Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, Feb. 8-11, at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif.

“It feels good to have Hangsterfer’s support again this season,” Zach Sackman, 22, said. “Their support really pushes me to do better for Bill (Jones), Mike (Ditzel) and everyone at Hangsterfer’s. Matt was able to wrap up our 2017 season with a win at the St. Louis divisional race, so my goal is to pick up where he left off and build upon the successes of last season.”

“Last year was a rewarding experience, from starting the season with primary sponsorship from Hangsterfer’s to the races Zach and I were able to win,” Matt Sackman, 24, added. “It meant a lot to us to be able to deliver those results for Hangsterfer’s and our other supporters. I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue our partnership this year as we try to improve on last season.”

This season, Zach, a fabricator and chassis builder, will run approximately 10 races. Matt, who serves as the cylinder head specialist on the Antron Brown-driven Matco Tools/U.S. Army Top Fuel Dragster, will take over the driver’s seat in the Hangsterfer’s Top Dragster for 8 races.

“It’s an honor for Hangsterfer’s to go into our second year of primary sponsorship with Sackman Boyz Racing,” said Bill Jones, vice president, Hangsterfer’s Laboratories. “Matt and Zach are both great drivers, and with the support of their parents, Darren and Marie, they make a great team. Hangsterfer’s is a family-owned business. As a family, we’re proud to associate ourselves with such another fine family.”

In addition to sponsoring the Sackman Boyz Racing Top Dragster, Hangsterfer’s Metalworking Lubricants is a major associate sponsor of Don Schumacher Racing drivers Antron Brown and Tommy Johnson Jr. The company also supports the Midwest Jr. Super Series and Brown’s son, Anson, and daughter, Arianna, who race Jr. Dragsters within the series.

The Sackman brothers, who were a part of the Team Racepak program, ran 19 races during the 2017 season, split between NHRA Mello Yello Series national events, NHRA Lucas Oil Series divisional races and PDRA and ADRL national events. Zach earned his first Wally at the Sackman family’s home race, the NHRA Route 66 Nationals in Joliet, Ill. Matt won the ADRL Summer Drags in Martin, Mich., and an NHRA Lucas Oil Series divisional event at St. Louis.

“Matt and Zach’s success last year only fueled the fire for us,” added Mike Ditzel, Hangsterfer’s Performance Racing Products specialist. “Just to see how much they’ve improved and met their goals over the last year really has us excited about what’s in store for the 2018 season and beyond.”

Sackman Boyz Racing will also receive continued support from Novak Electric, Lucas Oil, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, T&E Enterprises, Trend Performance Products, Diamond Pistons and Rolla Competition Engines.

Zach Sackman and the Hangsterfer’s Metalworking Lubricants Top Dragster will hit the Auto Club Raceway quarter-mile for Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals qualifying sessions on Thursday and Friday. Eliminations are scheduled to begin Saturday morning.

