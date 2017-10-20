News
Roxboro Motorsports Dragway to Be Auctioned November 10
Woltz & Associates, Inc. Real Estate Brokers and Auctioneers of Roanoke, VA, has announced the upcoming auction of Roxboro Motorsports Dragway on Nov. 10th, 2017. Real estate as well as personal property will be included in the auction.
Timberlake, North Carolina – Person County
Personal Property, Real Estate Auction, Sealed Bids
Roxboro Motorsports Park
Real Estate Sealed Bid • Personal Property Online Only
Seller has offered to owner finance the real estate to qualified buyers.
Please contact Auction Company for pre-approval.
Inspections: Sunday, October 22 & 29 from 1 to 4 PM
Auction Date: Friday, November 10, 2017, 1:00 PM
Agent:
Russell Seneff (NCAL #4522)
(540) 765-7733 (mobile)
russell@woltz.com
Roxboro Motorsports Dragway from Woltz & Associates, Inc. on Vimeo.
For full listing details, visit http://www.woltz.com/auctions/921.
