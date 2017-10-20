Roxboro Motorsports Dragway to Be Auctioned November 10

Woltz & Associates, Inc. Real Estate Brokers and Auctioneers of Roanoke, VA, has announced the upcoming auction of Roxboro Motorsports Dragway on Nov. 10th, 2017. Real estate as well as personal property will be included in the auction.

Timberlake, North Carolina – Person County

Personal Property, Real Estate Auction, Sealed Bids

Roxboro Motorsports Park

Real Estate Sealed Bid • Personal Property Online Only

Seller has offered to owner finance the real estate to qualified buyers.

Please contact Auction Company for pre-approval.

Inspections: Sunday, October 22 & 29 from 1 to 4 PM

Auction Date: Friday, November 10, 2017, 1:00 PM

Agent:

Russell Seneff (NCAL #4522)

(540) 765-7733 (mobile)

russell@woltz.com

Roxboro Motorsports Dragway from Woltz & Associates, Inc. on Vimeo.

For full listing details, visit http://www.woltz.com/auctions/921.

Comments