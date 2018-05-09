Robert Jaramillo Joins Drag Illustrated; Leading Truck and Trailer Focus

It was announced today that Drag Illustrated, a leading motorsports publication, has named industry veteran Robert Jaramillo as its Director of Business Development.

Jaramillo, who is based out of Glendora, Calif., will spearhead the Drag Illustrated West Coast Sales Office on the strength of more than two decades of experience in the industry, including a strong truck and trailer focus.

“I’m very pleased and excited to be involved with Drag Illustrated, and it’s an honor to work alongside (Founder and Editorial Director) Wes (Buck) and the entire team,” Jaramillo said. “We share the same vision and passion of how to grow the sport, and it’s exciting to see the brand that Drag Illustrated has already built across all mediums and now help contribute to that.”

Jaramillo spent 18 years at NHRA and its National Dragster publication, also working with the IHRA and Feld Entertainment for five years. That experience and expertise will be impactful as Drag Illustrated continues to broaden its reach and impact from coast to coast.

“We are so proud to have an industry veteran like Robert join the team at Drag Illustrated,” Buck said. “Our passion and enthusiasm for the sport is well known and it’s critical to bring people into the fold that share that passion. Robert fits that bill. He has a lot of longstanding relationships in the industry, and we are excited to expand our reach by way of Robert, especially on the West Coast, which is where drag racing was born and raised.”

Jaramillo’s success and knowledge in the truck and trailer industry is unparalleled, having worked with 60 different clients in that area. He envisions a number of wide-reaching possibilities when it comes to education in that market as well, including press releases, digital how-to videos, technical articles on a variety of subjects, what to look for in buying a coach and trailer and much more.

“We’re really excited to be able to educate the user, and really offer them an A-Z guide when it comes to buying a trailer,” Jaramillo said. “Anything we can do to educate the user, and also work with all these manufacturers, there’s really a lot of possibilities encompassing that. We’re going to focus on that and I’m really excited.”

The steady, recent growth in drag racing also has Jaramillo excited for future possibilities within the sport and at Drag Illustrated, noting the tremendous footprint drag racing holds on the West Coast when it comes to manufacturers, racers and fans.

“On the West Coast, recreational sports are basically year round, and we’re truly blessed to be able to go to a race any time of the year, whether it’s Phoenix or Vegas or California,” Jaramillo said. “There are so many racetracks out here, and what better way to broaden the reach of Drag Illustrated, strengthen the reach it has already and grow the sport as a whole. We’re really headed in the right direction as a sport, and we’re excited to continue to build and grow from that.”

If any manufacturer or dealer is looking to contact Jaramillo, or for those who have any questions, please contact him at robert@dragillustrated.com or (626) 253-6428.

Comments